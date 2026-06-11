Sports journalist Ama Manoa, who initiated a copyright infringement dispute against content creator Code Micky, has come out with a new update

Legal teams representing both parties have reportedly held successful discussions to settle the civil matter out of court

The media personality, following the new development, has pulled down her initial public post containing the legal demand letter

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Ghanaian content creator Code Micky has successfully avoided a full-scale legal battle after amicably resolving his copyright infringement dispute with sports journalist Ama Manoa.

Ama Manoa and Code Micky resolve copyright dispute amicably, with legal teams facilitating discussions to avoid court. Image credit: Codemicky Page/Facebook

Source: UGC

Trouble had loomed for the popular online personality when the journalist initially went public with an official demand letter from her legal representatives.

The resolution came swiftly after the legal professionals handling the interests of both media figures convened to find a common ground.

Following their meeting, the parties agreed to settle the matter away from the courtroom to protect their respective brands.

Code Micky and Amanoa reach amicable resolution

Ama Manoa took to her official page on the X platform on June 10, 2026, to provide a formal update regarding the situation.

She confirmed that the previous public notifications regarding her grievances had been removed as a sign of goodwill.

"My lawyers have held successful discussions with Code Micky’s legal team and have agreed to amicably resolve the matter. In the circumstances, the previous post publishing my demand letter has been pulled down," She shared.

Read sports journalist Ama Manoa’s full message in the X post below.

Public reacts to Code Mickey's copyright saga

The quick resolution generated considerable attention from social media users who track legal issues within the creative space. Many praised the decision to use alternative dispute resolution rather than burdening the judiciary.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the journalist's post below:

@iamkdoddu said:

"That’s the way to go. The backlogs at the courts are enormous, and civil disputes of this nature should be settled via amicable mediation practice."

@GideonDebrah9 said:

"Good, good, the right thing should be done."

@o_h_e_n_e_e_e said:

"Eeeiiii bebia eduru nono???."

@KKemenya said:

"Solid."

@Newton_Ogah said:

"Great, you just gained a follow 😊😁."

Code Micky decodes King Ayisoba's song in a funny video. Image Credit: @code.micky and @kingayisobamusic

Source: Instagram

Code Micky decodes King Ayisoba's song

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Comedian and YouTuber Code Micky got many people laughing hard when he attempted to decode musician King Ayisoba's song.

In a YouTube video, Code Micky had a sit-down conversation with King Ayisoba as they delved into one of his songs and his style of music.

In the intro part of the interview, Code Micky watched in awe as the musician of Northern descent performed his song. When it got to the chorus, they sang some words that mimicked the bleating sounds made by goats, maa.

Source: YEN.com.gh