Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and fashion designer Yomi Casual attended the service of songs for their late friend Alexx Ekubo

The two surviving members of the popular social group arrived at the Lagos event centre wearing matching white traditional outfits

The all-white memorial ceremony took place ahead of the final funeral rites scheduled for the late movie star

Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna and clothing designer Yomi Casual drew significant attention after arriving in coordinated matching outfits at the service of songs memorial for their late friend, Alexx Ekubo.

IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual wear matching outfits at their late friend’s memorial. Image credit: bellanaijaAlex Ekubo/Facebook

Source: UGC

The solemn event, which required an all-white dress code, was held on June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

The Chop Life Gang Brotherhood

The arrival of the duo heavily moved onlookers who recognised them alongside the late Alexx Ekubo as an inseparable trio popularly known as the "Chop Life Gang" in the entertainment industry.

With one member of the close-knit friendship group now gone, the remaining two creators made sure to represent their bond by wearing identical white traditional attire.

The visual displays, live violin music, and the emotionally heavy-hearted appearance of the two men highlighted the reality of their loss. Despite the visible grief, they maintained a calm composure to celebrate the life of their deceased companion.

The Instagram video below shows IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual interacting with a close friend, Alexx Ekubo's all-white memorial.

Netizens sympathise with IK and Yomi

A video of their arrival at the event centre went viral on social media, prompting fans and netizens to reflect deeply on the strength of their brotherhood and the pain of losing a friend.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

tolus_tools said:

"Yomi and IK even came in matching outfits. The brotherhood love is so strong. I can imagine in my head seeing Alexx also wearing the outfit if it were not to be this🫣🫣🥹."

ogebagsnshoes said:

"Life…. Rest in peace, Alexx."

demybae_ said:

"Love the handshake of Yomi and IK, one brother lost in the friendship 😢🥹💔."

og. Proud said:

"Keep resting well, Chief Ikuku 🕊️🤍."

Ms Ekehpaul said:

"IK has lost weight 😭 oh grieve 😢😢 keep resting Ikuku."

Alexx Ekubo's digital condolence registry launched

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood star Ini Edo, in partnership with the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family, launched an official digital condolence portal for the late Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke, affectionately known across the continent as Chief Ikuku.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, the actress took to her Instagram page to share the official access link with millions of global fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh