Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Shares Areas Likely to Face More Rain, Storms Today, June 11
- Thunderstorms and varying rain are expected across many parts of Ghana on June 11
- Ghana Meteorological Agency warned of mist reducing visibility in southern regions
- The evening hours of the day may see intensified rainfall and thunderstorms in forest areas
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Thunderstorms or rain of different intensity will persist in many parts of the country on June 11.
According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, mist or fog may also occur in a few places across southern Ghana, which could reduce visibility.
Later in the day, a mixture of sun and clouds will be observed.
However, from late afternoon into the night, thunderstorms or rain are likely to affect some areas within the forest areas.
The agency shared the weather alert on X.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.