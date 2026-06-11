Thunderstorms and varying rain are expected across many parts of Ghana on June 11

Ghana Meteorological Agency warned of mist reducing visibility in southern regions

The evening hours of the day may see intensified rainfall and thunderstorms in forest areas

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Thunderstorms or rain of different intensity will persist in many parts of the country on June 11.

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, mist or fog may also occur in a few places across southern Ghana, which could reduce visibility.

Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Shares Areas Likely to Face More Rain, Storms Today, June 11

Source: Getty Images

Later in the day, a mixture of sun and clouds will be observed.

However, from late afternoon into the night, thunderstorms or rain are likely to affect some areas within the forest areas.

The agency shared the weather alert on X.

Source: YEN.com.gh