A member of the New Patriotic Party has raised eyebrows in the wake of his actions surrounding Ghana’s participation in the World Cup

Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya has written to the US Embassy, appealing that the government's fan delegation should not be issued US visas

He went on to give reasons substantiating why government-sponsored travel to the World Cup in the US is not in the interest of Ghana

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A member of the New Patriotic Party and former Director of Corporate Affairs at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya, has written to the US Embassy regarding Ghana’s participation in the 2026 World Cup.

This comes after he shared a copy of the letter he sent to the US Embassy on his Facebook page on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Top member of the NPP, Joseph Osei Oppong-Brenya, petitions the US Embassy over a fan delegation from Ghana to the World Cup. ISSOUF SANOGO / Getty Images, Joseph Osei-Oppong Brenya / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Writing in his personal capacity, Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya first stated that Ghana has a large diaspora presence in the US and therefore does not need to spend money sending supporters from Ghana to cheer on the senior national team.

“Existing diaspora presence. There are already large numbers of Ghanaians resident in the United States who are able and willing to support the Black Stars during the tournament. Additional travel from Ghana for this purpose is unnecessary.”

Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya, who is currently vying for the position of National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also cited misuse of public funds as another reason for his demand.

With this, he explained that the resources being spent on flying government fan delegations to the US are not in the best interest of the nation, especially considering pressing domestic needs that require attention.

"Misuse of public funds: The Government of Ghana is spending significant amounts of taxpayer money to sponsor football fans to the U.S. under the guise of national support. I believe this expenditure is not in the best interest of Ghanaian citizens, given pressing domestic needs.

" I respectfully appeal to the Embassy to apply strict scrutiny to, and where appropriate, refuse non-immigrant visa applications that are part of government-sponsored fan delegations.This would help prevent the misuse of Ghana's public resources and ensure visas are prioritized for essential travel.Our diaspora community in the U.S. can represent Ghana and support our national team without further burdening Ghanaian taxpayers.Thank you for considering this perspective as you adjudicate visa applications related to the World Cup."

The senior national team is set to play two games in the US during the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya’s letter to the US Embassy comes at a time when the Ghana High Commission has urged Ghanaians in Canada interested in World Cup tickets to submit their details for consideration.

Below is Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya’s Facebook post regarding his request:

US cautions Ghanaians over visa fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US issued a strongly worded statement to Ghanaians and other foreign nationals regarding travel to the country.

A statement from the US State Department warned prospective applicants about the use of fraudulent documents in the visa application process.

Source: YEN.com.gh