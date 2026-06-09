Players are not the only people with a major financial incentive heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The officials selected to oversee football's biggest tournament are also set to receive significant rewards, with some referees expected to earn more in just over a month than they would during an entire domestic season.

2026 World Cup Referee Salaries Emerge as FIFA Offers Record Payments

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Among those set to benefit are two of England's most prominent referees, who have been selected to officiate at the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Premier League referees currently earn between £170,000 and £180,000 per year once match fees and performance-related bonuses are included. The exact figure varies depending on experience and seniority.

However, officials chosen for the World Cup have the opportunity to significantly boost their annual earnings during the five-week competition.

FIFA Increases Referee Payments for 2026 World Cup

According to The Times, referees selected for the 2026 World Cup will each receive a record-breaking payment of $100,000 (approximately £75,000) simply for participating in the tournament.

The figure is roughly double the amount paid to officials at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The increase reflects the expanded 48-team format, the additional demands placed on match officials and FIFA's desire to attract the highest-quality referees from around the world.

The participation payment is only the starting point.

Referees who remain involved in the competition beyond the group stage will receive additional bonuses for each knockout-round match they officiate.

Those selected to officiate the World Cup final on July 19 will receive the largest financial reward of all.

Two of the Premier League's most experienced referees, Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, have both been chosen for the tournament.

After officiating Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League matches throughout the season, both are believed to have already earned around £250,000 this year.

The World Cup payments will therefore represent a substantial addition to their annual income.

Meanwhile, Australian official Jarred Gillett, who also works in the Premier League, will attend the tournament in a specialist Video Assistant Referee (VAR) role.

New World Cup Rules Aim to Reduce Time-Wasting

The 2026 World Cup will not only bring record earnings for officials but also a number of important rule changes.

FIFA is taking a stronger stance against time-wasting and has introduced several new measures designed to speed up the game.

Substituted players will now be required to leave the pitch within ten seconds.

Any player who leaves the field to receive medical treatment must remain off the pitch for at least one minute before being allowed to return.

A five-second countdown will also be introduced for throw-ins and goal kicks.

In addition, players who cover their mouths while arguing or confronting match officials risk receiving an immediate dismissal.

VAR will also have expanded authority during the tournament.

For the first time, the system will be able to intervene if a corner kick has been incorrectly awarded.

VAR will also be permitted to review red cards that result from a second yellow card offence, two changes that many supporters have long called for.

With higher salaries, increased responsibilities and major rule changes, officials are expected to play an even more important role at the largest World Cup in history.

Source: YEN.com.gh