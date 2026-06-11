Chairman Wontumi is seeking a plea deal in the criminal case over alleged fraud involving EXIM Bank

Prosecutors claim that over GH¢14 million was fraudulently obtained using Wontumi Farms Limited

Court to consider plea bargain as negotiations proceed amid serious money laundering accusations

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The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is seeking a plea deal in the ongoing criminal case involving alleged fraud linked to the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank).

The Office of the Attorney-General notified the Accra High Court of the development in a filing dated June 11, 2026, indicating that Boasiako had initiated steps toward a plea negotiation process.

The request was made through Antwi-Boasiako's lawyer and communicated to the Attorney-General in a letter dated June 5, 2026.

The case before the High Court in Accra lists Bernard Antwi-Boasiako as the first accused person, alongside Thomas Antwi-Boasiako—who is currently at large—and Wontumi Farms Limited. The Attorney-General is prosecuting the matter on behalf of the state.

The notification was submitted to the court registry for the attention of the presiding judge.

Prosecutors allege that between 2018 and 2022, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako and Thomas Antwi-Boasiako fraudulently obtained GH¢14,302,000 from EXIM Bank through false pretences, using Wontumi Farms Limited as the vehicle for the transaction.

The charge sheet further states that Chairman Wontumi allegedly presented a forged receipt to EXIM Bank officials, which was used to support an additional GH¢4 million facility.

He is also accused of knowingly benefiting from funds alleged to have been fraudulently obtained, forming the basis of a money laundering charge.

In addition, the prosecution claims the accused persons caused financial loss exceeding GH¢30 million to EXIM Bank through the transactions in question.

The court is expected to take further steps as it considers the plea bargain notification and the parties proceed with negotiations under the relevant legal framework.

Wontumi already in trouble over alleged galamsey

Boasiako is currently standing trial over mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite authorisation.

After his arrest on October 7, Boasiako was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

He and his company, Akonta Mining Company, are accused of engaging in mining operations on their mining concession without obtaining due approval.

In the second case, Boasiako has been accused of mining in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve without a license and purposely facilitating the unauthorised felling of trees.

Chairman Wontumi is accused of engaging in illegal mining through his company, Akonta Mining. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Getty Images

The High Court in Accra barred Boasiako from leaving the country as part of his bail conditions.

He has been placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana, effectively restricting his travel abroad until the case is concluded.

Illegal mining claims against Wontumi

YEN.com.gh also reported that Akonta Mining had long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves, but Wontumi has denied these claims.

In 2022, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey called for the prosecution of the politician, saying there was evidence that the Minerals and Mining Act had been violated.

Wontumi is accused of having his company mine along the banks of the Tano River, with the coalition also accusing the past government of failing to truly fight illegal mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh