Brilliant NSMQ star Prince Debrah Jr. has turned heads by announcing his next move after completing MIT in the US

Speaking in an interview, the NSMQ star opened up about his new role and expected salary

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated him on his success

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Prince Debrah Jr., an NSMQ finalist in 2021 who represented Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) and graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has achieved another major milestone worth celebrating.

This comes after he announced that he had landed a job at one of the world's largest technology companies, Google, in the US.

2021 PRESEC NSMQ star Prince Debrah Jr. announces new role at Google after graduating from MIT in Cambridge, USA. Image credit: NSMQ/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a now-trending TikTok video, Prince Debrah Jr., who was speaking on the sidelines of his graduation ceremony at MIT, was asked about the benefits of pursuing a Computer Science degree at the institution.

When asked by the interviewer whether he had secured a job after graduating from school, the PRESEC alumnus responded in the affirmative, adding that he would be working as a software engineer at Google in the Bay Area, San Francisco.

"I'll be doing software engineering at Google in the Bay Area. I did an application through the normal Google portal, and I got through the resume filter. I think the resume filter is the hardest part, and then after that I got into the process."

He also added that, in line with his new role, the starting salary for many employees is often in the six-figure range.

"Starting salary for a lot of computer science majors could be six figures, usually. There's a lot of work to be done, but it's definitely very interesting, and it's very fulfilling if you enjoy it."

The video concluded with Prince Debrah sharing his views on the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its prospects for the future.

"I have mixed feelings about the growth of AI. I don't exactly know where AI is going. There's still going to be some amount of stuff that humans can do, and I don't know exactly what AI is going to do in the future and what's going to be left for humans. So I have very mixed feelings about it."

2021 PRESEC NSMQ star Prince Debrah Jr surfaces with new dreadlocks as he graduates from MIT in Cambridge, USA. Image credit: NSMQ/Instagram

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing this report, the video of Prince Debrah speaking about his new endeavour had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video of NSMQ star Prince Debrah speaking about his new endeavour after his MIT graduation.

Peeps congratulate NSMQ star on Google job

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated him on being employed by Google.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"This young man is an inspiration, and he is destined for greatness. Because of people like you, I feel proud to call myself Ghanaian. Congratulations are in order. I know more brilliant Ghanaians will study at MIT and go on to work at Google. Well done, Prince."

Jimielee indicated:

"From Ghana making it to MIT, he must be very talented."

dalyyy90 stated:

"NSMQ guy wowww."

Francisca Lamini graduates from Harvard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Francisca Lamini had also graduated from Harvard University with the highest honours in a pre-med programme.

Media personality Berla Mundi took to her official social media platforms to announce that Francisca Lamini had graduated from the prestigious Harvard University.

Photos showed Francisca beaming with excitement as she celebrated her graduation with Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brainwave Tech Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh