Ohene Kwadwo Safo was spotted on a movie set in China alongside several Chinese actors and crew members

Ohene Kwadwo Safo is known for modelling for children's fashion brand KATETU in China

Ohene Kwadwo Safo's viral video has sparked excitement as many speculate about his next career move

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Young Ghanaian model Ohene Kwadwo Safo has become the talk of social media after a video of him on a movie set in China surfaced online.

Kantanka's "grandson" Ohene Kwadwo Safo, excites fans with movie set footage. Image credit: Asanteman news & ohene93771

Source: TikTok

The trending footage shows the youngster surrounded by cameras, production crew members, and Chinese actors as filming preparations take place.

While details about the project remain unknown, the clip has generated excitement among many Ghanaians who have followed his journey in China.

The video has quickly spread across TikTok, Facebook, and other social media platforms, with many users praising the young model's progress abroad.

Ohene Kwadwo Safo trends in China

In the viral clip, Ohene Kwadwo Safo appears comfortable on the busy production set as crew members work around him.

His presence among actors and film personnel has led many social media users to speculate that he could be involved in a movie or television production. However, no official information has been released about the nature of the project.

The footage has nevertheless given fans another glimpse into the opportunities the youngster continues to enjoy in China.

For many viewers, seeing a Ghanaian child on such a professional set was both surprising and inspiring.

Ohene Kwadwo Safo shines through modelling

Before the latest viral video, Ohene Kwadwo Safo had already gained recognition through his work as a child model in China.

He is best known for modelling for KATETU, a children's fashion brand that has featured him in several campaigns and promotional materials.

Watch the TikTok video of his movie shoot below:

Over the years, photos and videos of the young Ghanaian have regularly circulated online, earning admiration from people impressed by his confidence in front of the camera.

His growing profile has made him one of the most recognised Ghanaian child models living and working in China.

Ohene Kwadwo Safo sparks family speculation

Because of his surname and public appearances, many people often assume that Ohene Kwadwo Safo is related to Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Some social media users even refer to him as the inventor's grandson. However, there has been no public confirmation that Apostle Kwadwo Safo is his biological grandfather.

The assumption is partly fueled by the fact that many members of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's church and extended circles are also known by the name "Safo."

Regardless of the speculation, the latest viral video has shifted attention back to Ohene Kwadwo Safo's achievements.

As the footage continues to gain traction online, many Ghanaians are eager to see whether the young model is preparing to add acting to his growing list of accomplishments.

Young Ohene Kwadwo Safo builds a mini jeep, with many believing he will follow in his grandfather Apostle Kantanka's footsteps. Image credit: Car & Driver, Ohene93771

Source: UGC

Ohene Kwadeo Safo built a mini Jeep

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwadwo Safo, grandson of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was seen assembling a toy car.

The young boy’s focus and interest in building machines have caught the attention of many Ghanaians online.

Many believed Ohene's passion showed signs of continuing his grandfather’s famous innovation legacy.

Source: YEN.com.gh