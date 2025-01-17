US grounds SpaceX's Starship rocket pending probe

In this screen grab taken from the SpaceX broadcast the Starship's Super Heavy Booster is being grappled mid-air as it returns to the launch pad at Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, on January 16, 2025. Photo: - / SPACEX/AFP

Source: AFP

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday grounded SpaceX's Starship pending an investigation by Elon Musk's company into why the rocket's upper stage dramatically disintegrated in a fiery cascade over the Caribbean during its latest test flight.

According to procedure, SpaceX will now be required to carry out a "mishap investigation" -- including the identification of any corrective actions, which the FAA will review before determining the launch vehicle can return to flight.

Or, SpaceX may submit a request to return to flight before the probe is finished if it completes a filing that demonstrates it has taken preventative measures and that the mishap did not jeopardize public safety.

"The FAA is requiring SpaceX to perform a mishap investigation into the loss of the Starship vehicle during launch operations on Jan. 16," the agency said.

"There are no reports of public injury, and the FAA is working with SpaceX and appropriate authorities to confirm reports of public property damage on Turks and Caicos."

It added that during the event, it briefly activated a "Debris Response Area" protocol to slow aircraft outside the area where the debris was falling, or stop aircraft at their departure location.

"Several aircraft requested to divert due to low fuel levels while holding outside impacted areas."

In this handout image courtesy of Greg Blee, debris from the SpaceX Starship is seen in the sky near Providenciales, Turks and Caicos on January 16, 2025 Hours after Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin nailed its first-ever orbital mission, SpaceX seized back the spotlight on January as its latest test of Starship, its gargantuan next-generation megarocket, ended with the upper stage dramatically disintegrating over the Atlantic.. Photo: Greg Blee / HANDOUT/AFP

Source: AFP

Starship is the biggest, most powerful rocket ever built, and is key to Musk's ambitions of colonizing Mars.

NASA meanwhile hopes to use a modified version of the rocket as a human lunar lander for its Artemis missions to return to the Moon.

Thursday's uncrewed launch was Starship's seventh orbital test, and the first involving a taller, upgraded version of the rocket.

SpaceX, which dominates the commercial launch market through its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, underscored its technical prowess by catching Starship's first stage booster in the "chopstick" arms of its launch tower for a second time.

But the triumph was short-lived when teams lost contact with the upper stage vehicle. SpaceX later confirmed it had undergone "rapid unscheduled disassembly," the company's euphemism for an explosion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP