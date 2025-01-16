Kamaldeen Sulemana delivered a scintillating performance for Southampton in their clash against Manchester United, showcasing his immense talent despite the team’s disappointing result.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghanaian winger, who has battled fitness issues this season, gave a glimpse of his best form with a dynamic display at Old Trafford.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's electric speed proved a hard nut to crack for Manchester United's Lenny Yoro. Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Kamaldeen 'destroys' Lenny Yoro

Although he didn’t find the net, Sulemana caused significant problems for United’s defence with his blistering pace and technical skill.

One standout moment, captured in a widely circulated video, saw the Right to Dream Academy graduate effortlessly outpace Lenny Yoro.

The £52 million summer signing struggled to keep up as Kamaldeen darted past him, nearly capping off the move with a brilliant solo goal.

The 22-year-old's contribution extended beyond this highlight.

He completed five of six dribble attempts, dominated seven ground duels, and earned a 7.2 Sofascore rating, underscoring his influence on the game.

Technical take on Sulemana's explosive display

Kamaldeen’s performance highlighted his ability to stretch defences and create opportunities from wide areas, traits that will be pivotal for Southampton’s campaign.

The winger’s pace, close control, and creativity in one-on-one situations can unlock stubborn defences, though the Saints must address their defensive lapses to complement such attacking talent.

Kamaldeen's Southampton fall at Old Trafford

While Kamaldeen shone individually, the Saints endured a crushing defeat.

An own goal by Manuel Ugarte handed the Saints an early advantage, but United’s resilience turned the tide.

Amad Diallo spearheaded a dramatic comeback, scoring three times in the final stages—striking in the 82nd, 90th, and 94th minutes—to secure a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

What's next for Sulemana and Southampton?

For Sulemana and his teammates, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow, especially after they had led for much of the contest.

However, they must regroup quickly as they prepare for a challenging trip to the City Ground on January 19, when they will face high-flying Nottingham Forest.

What about Man United?

Meanwhile, Manchester United remain at Old Trafford for their next fixture, hosting Brighton and Hove Albion, who recently cruised past Ipswich Town with a dominant performance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh