Carlos Queiroz is set to announce his provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup as preparations intensify ahead of the tournament

In line with FIFA regulations, all qualified nations must first submit provisional lists before confirming their final squads for the Mundial

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama in what promises to be a fiercely competitive group

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz is preparing to unveil his provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Ghana steps up preparations for the tournament in North America.

According to reports in the local media, the experienced tactician is expected to announce a 55-man list later this week ahead of the global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Queiroz was appointed on a short-term basis following the departure of Otto Addo and now faces the task of building a competitive squad for the country's fifth World Cup appearance.

Carlos Queiroz is set to name his 55-man Black Stars provisional squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana’s provisional WC squad and FIFA rules

Under FIFA regulations, all participating nations must first submit a provisional squad containing between 35 and 55 players.

At least four goalkeepers must be included on the initial list.

The provisional squads are mainly for internal FIFA processes and are not officially published by the world governing body.

However, national associations are free to announce their lists before FIFA’s final confirmation date on June 2.

Meanwhile, countries have already started revealing their selections. Bosnia and Herzegovina have named their final 26-man squad, featuring 41-year-old striker Edin Dzeko.

Global heavyweights like Brazil and defending champions Argentina have announced provisional 55-man lists.

Queiroz is expected to follow suit before trimming his squad down to the final 26 players by June 1.

The Black Stars will intensify preparations for the 2026 World Cup this month with a friendly fixture against Mexico on May 22, 2026. Photo by Christian Bruna.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana intensify preparations for 2026 World Cup

To underline the efforts placed in naming squads, the Ghana Football Association has disclosed the extensive work going on behind the scenes ahead of the tournament.

According to the GFA, Queiroz and his technical team have reviewed more than 200 complete video reports for individual player analysis.

In addition, around 170 matches have been monitored, including 30 live scouting observations.

The association also disclosed that 75 players are currently under continuous scouting assessment, with 30 under direct live observation.

Detailed fitness, technical and medical evaluations have also reportedly been carried out as Ghana fine-tunes preparations for the Mundial.

Ghana's preparations under the microscope

The Black Stars will continue their build-up with a friendly against Mexico on May 22 before taking on Wales on June 2.

The GFA has also hinted at the possibility of another warm-up match before the tournament begins on June 11.

Ghana will start their World Cup journey against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England on June 23 in Boston.

Their final Group L fixture will come against Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Ghana’s best-ever World Cup performance remains the 2010 tournament in South Africa, where the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals and came within touching distance of becoming the first African side to reach the semi-finals.

Queiroz fires warning to England and co.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz is confident that the Black Stars can advance past the group stage in the World Cup.

He made a bold statement ahead of their matches against England and Croatia in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh