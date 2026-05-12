Popular entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has been officially named a spokesperson for the NPP Sectoral Committee on Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Arts

The appointment was part of a major restructuring by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which saw 205 professionals assigned to 30 standing and sectoral committees on May 7, 2026

Arnold, known for his fearless commentary on United Showbiz, has responded to the news, asking for patience as he conducts his own "background checks"

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The entertainment industry and political circles are buzzing following the news that Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, one of Ghana’s most insightful entertainment pundits, has been drafted into a formal political role.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo breaks his silence over his recent appointment to an NPP committee. Image credit: Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, MBawumia/Facebook

Source: UGC

The appointment was confirmed in a statement signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, positioning Arnold as one of the key voices to shape the party's policy direction for the 2028 general elections.

The NPP, currently in opposition following the 2024 elections, is undergoing a massive internal reorganisation. Arnold joins a committee co-chaired by Fred Kyei Asamoah and former Minister Barbara Oteng Gyasi, alongside other spokespersons like Naa Donorkie and Nana Adjoa Asante.

His inclusion is seen as a strategic masterstroke, as Arnold has spent years providing "blunt" critiques of how various governments have handled the creative economy.

His deep understanding of the sector is expected to provide the expert input needed to make the NPP’s 2028 manifesto more reflective of industry realities.

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo react to appointment by NPP

Despite the excitement from supporters, Arnold is not rushing into the role without due diligence.

According to Onua FM on May 12, 2026, he remained characteristically cautious about the appointment.

"It’s early days. Give me some time to do background checks. When the time is right, I will address it," he respectfully stated, neither confirming nor denying if he had fully accepted the responsibility yet.

Reports suggest that some high-profile figures, including Arnold, may not have been fully informed before their names were released in the massive list of 205 appointees, leading to a period of internal consultation.

Shatta is confused and inconsistent - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale received backlash for being one of the most confused, inconsistent, and flippant artistes by Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, an entertainment analyst.

He made this observation while speaking as a panellist on the United Showbiz programme on UTV.

Source: YEN.com.gh