Ghanaian veteran actress Doris Sackitey has made a rare appearance after many years of leaving the limelight

The renowned movie legend resurfaced when she appeared on "U Cook", sharing details about her current condition

Ghanaians have reacted after seeing the actress once again after many years, as they shared their mixed reactions

Veteran actress Doris Sackitey has resurfaced after many years of featuring in Ghana's movies.

Ghanaian veteran actress Doris Sackitey resurfaces as she speaks on her current condition. Image credit: UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

Doris Sackitey happens to be one of the most sought-after actresses back in the 2000s, where she featured in a lot of movies, including 'Tentacle', where she played a role alongside award-winning stars, including Nana Ama McBrown and others.

After many years of going into what many might describe as exile, the actress made a rare appearance on UTV's 'U Cook' on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

During the interview with Empress Gifty, the Ghanaian actress Doris gave fans a glimpse into her current condition.

According to her, she is currently not working and would not mind featuring in any movie, provided the storyline is good, if the opportunity presents itself.

She further detailed that she was faced with a little health issue.

“I am currently not working; I’m just matching time with time and being relevant where I can. My energy is not as vibrant as before. I get tired easily, and I had a little health issue. But if I’m asked to act, it will depend on the storyline and how much I’ll be paid," she said

Doris Sackitey's recent appearance on the internet has triggered massive reactions, with many reflecting on her say in the limelight.

The TikTok video of Doris Sackitey being interviewed is below:

Reactions after Doris Sackitey resurfaced

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the veteran actress made her return appearance on the internet.

Efia Aisha wrote:

“Waaaaaw. She still looks beautiful.”

Dorothy Akua Adepa wrote:

“This woman, where has she been? She is still looking good.”

Ms Dee wrote:

“Aww, we want her back on screen.”

Adam H wrote:

“I thank God this woman is still alive.”

Biskilawaa wrote:

“Her command over the English language is impeccable.”

Regina wrote:

“My fav back then and even now. Long live Aunty Doris.”

Ghanaian actor John Peasah shares another emotional update on his health condition. Image credit: John Peasah

Source: TikTok

YOLO Drogba relies on spine support

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the hit TV series YOLO, has shared another emotional update on his health condition, giving fans a closer look at what he goes through daily.

In a video posted on TikTok, the actor showed how he wears a spine support device, which he said helps him sit up most days and move slowly.

Drogba explained how the support helps him manage movement, especially on days when his body feels weak.

He gave more insight into the situation, as he explained that many people do not know what he deals with behind the scenes.

“This is personal. People don’t know I rely on my Spine MoTech to sit up most days and to move slowly,” he wrote.

The TikTok video of Drogba is below:

Veteran actor Ecow Smith-Asante resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ecow Smith-Asante made a rare public appearance abroad after a recent absence from the Ghanaian movie scene.

In a photo, the veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker gave fans a glimpse of his current state at his base abroad.

Ecow Smith-Asante's rare public sighting has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh