Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned mansion in his hometown has surfaced online, capturing public attention

The TikTok videos showed the huge compound of the wealthy former Assin North MP's house and its current state

Social media reactions reflected fascination and admiration for Kennedy Agyapong's wealth and lavish lifestyle

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Renowned Ghanaian politician and business mogul Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has courted attention after footage of one of his vast properties emerged on social media.

NPP politician Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned million-dollar mansion in his hometown surfaces. Photo source: @asaagazanofears1, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook

Source: TikTok

For decades, Kennedy Agyapong has enjoyed significant success in both his political and business life.

He has earned recognition as one of the wealthiest business moguls ever in Ghana's history.

Throughout his life, Kennedy has established multiple companies, including radio stations and factories, which have yielded massive financial returns for him and his family, including his 22 children.

Aside from his businesses, the former Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency also owns numerous houses and cars in various communities across the country.

Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned million-dollar mansion surfaces

Recently, Ghanaian TikTok content creator King Asaa Gaza visited Kennedy Agyapong's residence in Assin Dompin, Central Region.

In a video, he toured the former MP's abandoned mansion and showed off multiple palace-like buildings, including a large conference room scattered throughout the large compound.

At the premises were parked vehicles, a water fountain, an abandoned swimming pool, and many trees and flowers planted to beautify the compound and provide proper ventilation for inhabitants.

King Asaa noted that Kennedy had not visited the massive property for a long time.

His footage showed most of the buildings in the huge compound appearing to be deteriorating.

It appeared that maintenance had not been done on the property for a long period due to the former NPP flagbearer hopeful's absence.

Despite the obvious infrastructural issues, the mansion still looked beautiful and imposing in the community.

The TikTok videos of Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned million-dollar mansion are below:

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter bags double master's

Amanda, Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, announced on Thursday, April 23, 2026, that she had completed her Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes, two years after her return to the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

In a video, she beamed with excitement as she celebrated her latest academic milestone with other members of her graduating class on a double-decker bus.

Standing beside a female colleague, the 28-year-old Amanda expressed pride in earning a degree, an MA and an MBA from the same Ivy League university before turning 30.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter Amanda Agyapong completes MA and MBA programmes at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). Photo source: @amanda_agy, @realhonken

Source: Instagram

In another video she shared, Ken's daughter and her colleagues were seen on four double-decker buses touring the streets of Philadelphia.

The group sang together and partied in their buses after completing school.

The TikTok videos of Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, Amanda Agyapong, celebrating after bagging two Master's degrees are below:

Kennedy Agyapong's million-dollar abandoned mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prof_two said:

"Very nice house, but you have to paint small for him, please🙏."

Ivan Rakitic commented:

"I tap into these blessings in Jesus name."

Spiritual wrote:

"This man get money. No wonder he dey talk."

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 600-apartment complex emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 600-apartment complex emerged during blogger Plus1 TV's tour of the properties.

Footage capturing the houses' serene environment and interior left many Ghanaian social media users in awe.

Source: YEN.com.gh