Popular Ghanaian social media personality SoAfrican, real name Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, was reportedly arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Gossips24TV, run by Clement Asamoah Yeboah, broke the news, with later updates indicating his arrest was connected to allegedly running a clandestine telegram channel

SoAfrican is a lifestyle influencer known for operating a clothing brand and close associations with prominent figures like King Promise

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SoAfrican, a popular Ghanaian social media content creator whose real name is Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, has reportedly been arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Popular lifestyle influencer SoAfrican, aka Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, is reportedly arrested by officers of the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service in May 2026. Image credit: @soafrican

Source: TikTok

Popular blog Gossips24TV, operated by Clement Asamoah Yeboah, broke the news of SoAfrican’s reported arrest on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

According to the initial report, it was not immediately clear what circumstances led to his arrest, but more information was expected shortly.

"Exclusive reports reaching Gossips24 TV indicate that social media personality SoAfrican has been arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service," the blog wrote.

"The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear at this time, but sources say investigations are currently ongoing. More exclusive details to follow shortly."

The Twitter post with details of SoAfrican’s reported arrest is below.

Why was Joshua Anane Boateng 'SoAfrican' arrested?

According to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Lydia Donkor, SoAfrican was arrested for alleged involvement in a ring involved in the alleged assault of women and selling the monetised material.

Addressing a press conference on the evening of May 12, DCOP Donkor said the Ghana Police, working on a complaint filed by INTERPOL in Australia, commenced investigations into the popular influencer and businessman.

The investigations found that he allegedly operated a Telegram platform where he shared videos of his criminal escapades with women.

He was subsequently traced to his base in East Legon, where he was reportedly arrested on May 6, 2026.

Below is a YouTube video with details of SoAfrican's arrest.

Who is influencer SoAfrican?

SoAfrican is a lifestyle influencer known for his marketing of jerseys and other merchandise and for frequently interacting with celebrities. He is also famous for wearing a distinctive style of hat.

He has been spotted with billionaire Kelvin Okyere, musician King Promise, and businessman Osei Kwame Despite in multiple settings, and is known for giving out customised jerseys to them.

SoAfrican is also a self-described nephew of Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, and has been spotted with her a few times, including on one occasion when Akosua Serwaa spoke German in a viral video.

Below is a Facebook video of SoAfrican and Akosua Serwaa.

SM blogger Webkid Afrika arrested

While details are scarce about the reason for SoAfrican's arrest, a good number of bloggers and social media personalities have been getting into trouble with the law in recent weeks over the publication of false news.

On May 12, reports emerged that Webkid Afrika, a blogger known for his affiliation with the Shatta Movement, dancehall superstar Shatta Wale's group of dedicated fans, was arrested over false allegations against Stonebwoy.

According to reports, the SM blogger was allegedly contracted by a former aggrieved social media manager of Stonebwoy's to post derogatory captions and misleading information about his former employer's family on X, formerly Twitter.

Police reportedly charged Webkid Afrika with two criminal counts: publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to a breach of peace.

According to reports, investigations into the case remained ongoing to identify and arrest other accomplices linked to the alleged crime.

Below is the Twitter post with details of the SM blogger's reported arrest.

Ghanaian journalist Kwaku Annan appears in court in handcuffs days after reportedly being arrested by BNI officers. Photo source: Net2 TV, C TV, @newsghanalive/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Media personality Kwaku Annan arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular media personality, Kwaku Annan of Net 2 TV, was reportedly arrested by officers of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) at the Fiesta Royal Hotel in Accra.

The journalist made his first appearance after his arrest on Monday, April 20, 2026, as he was taken to the Accra Circuit Court 1 for an appearance after spending days in the custody of the BNI.

Source: YEN.com.gh