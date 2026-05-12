The NPP has accused President John Dramani Mahama of “criminalising free speech” following the arrest of its Agona West Constituency Organiser

Essendon was reportedly arrested on Monday, May 11, 2026, over allegations of publishing false news, though full details of the case remain unclear

The party’s National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, has condemned the arrest, describing it as a threat to democratic freedoms

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused President John Dramani Mahama of “criminalising free speech” following the arrest of its Agona West Constituency Organiser, David Essendoh, popularly known as “Sam Toys”.

David Essendoh was reportedly picked up in the evening of Monday, May 11, 2026, by security officials over allegations relating to the publication of false news.

NPP's youth organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, accuses President John Mahama of criminalising free speech after the arrest of David Essendoh. Photo credit: Nana B, David Essendoh & John Dramani Mhama

Source: Facebook

Details surrounding the specific content of the allegation remain unclear.

The NPP’s National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, has strongly condemned the arrest, describing it as part of a worrying trend that threatens democratic freedoms.

He argued that the development reflects an attempt to silence political opponents under the current administration, warning that such actions could undermine public trust in state institutions.

Meanwhile, Essendon’s arrest has sparked concern within the Agona West constituency, with party supporters calling for clarity on the charges and his immediate release. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

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Police reject NDC chairman’s request

Meanwhile. YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti South Police Command had confirmed it will prosecute four suspects arrested for illegal mining in the Krobo Forest Reserve.

The suspects were arrested during a joint anti-galamsey operation, with excavators and equipment seized near the Oda River.

Authorities disclosed that the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to protect the environment and curb illegal mining activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh