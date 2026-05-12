A viral press statement dated May 10, 2026, claiming the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had expelled Kevin Taylor and Ernest Owusu Bempah, has been declared a forgery

NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) debunked the document via social media, stating the party remains focused and united

The fake document alleged the two were dismissed for "gross misconduct" and "anti-party activities" following recent public controversies

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has moved swiftly to disassociate itself from a fraudulent document circulating on social media that purported to announce the expulsion of two prominent figures.

Justin Kodua Frimpong urges NPP sympathisers to disregard fake document asserting that the party has sacked Kevin Taylor and Owusu Bempah. Image credit: Gold FM 90.5, @justinkfrimpong/X

Source: UGC

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, May 10, 2026, to set the record straight, labelling the viral letter as "disinformation".

Read the X details below.

NPP denies sacking Keving Taylor

The forged statement, which bore a falsified signature of the General Secretary, claimed that US-based broadcaster Kevin Taylor and Rev. Ernest Owusu Bempah had been sacked with immediate effect. It is alleged that the two had brought the party into disrepute through public attacks and behaviour inconsistent with the party's integrity.

However, Kodua dismissed the claims in no uncertain terms:

"This document is FAKE and did not originate from the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Kindly disregard this misinformation. The NPP remains focused, united, and committed," he posted, accompanied by an image of the letter stamped "FAKE".

The appearance of the fake letter follows a period of heightened tension within the party. Kevin Taylor recently sparked nationwide outrage after directing verbal attacks at former President John Agyekum Kufuor, calling the 87-year-old statesman "lazy"—a comment the NPP officially condemned as a "desecration".

In a subsequent broadcast on May 12, 2026, a defiant Taylor responded to the sacking rumours by challenging party executives to dare him, threatening to bankrupt the party through legal action if they dared to strike his name from the membership rolls.

Watch Kevin Taylor as he blasts NPP executives in the Instagram video below.

NDC is more corrupt than NPP - Nabla

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Janet Nabla, the presidential candidate of the People’s National Party (PNP), slammed the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what she described as poor management of the country.

The outspoken female politician claimed that the NDC, while in opposition, strongly criticised the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, only to come into power and do worse.

Source: YEN.com.gh