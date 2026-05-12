Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning his first major title in Saudi Arabia were postponed via a bizarre own goal

With seconds to end the game, Al Hilal found an equaliser against Al Nassr without touching the ball

Ronaldo and his teammates must now win their final league fixture to guarantee their first league crown in seven years

Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning his first Saudi Pro League crown were postponed after a bizarre own goal during Al Nassr's title decider against Al-Hilal on May 12.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus icon watched his side hold firm in a tense title showdown, only to relinquish their lead in stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s First Saudi League Title Delayed After Bizarre Own Goal. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

The 1-1 draw with Hilal means Ronaldo's quest to deliver Al-Nassr's first league crown in seven years is delayed for the time being.

The result also means the visitors maintain their unbeaten run in the domestic top flight with two games left.

Bizarre own goal postpones Al-Nassr's league celebrations

Al-Nassr entered the night knowing victory would shut the door on any late challenge from Hilal, but the visitors nearly silenced the home crowd early on.

Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema raced through on goal, only to be denied by Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

That escape sparked life into the hosts.

Ronaldo soon had a golden chance of his own after being picked out inside the box, but the veteran forward dragged his effort agonisingly wide.

Rather than denting Nassr’s confidence, the miss seemed to energise them as they gradually wrestled control away from Hilal.

Their breakthrough finally arrived in the 37th minute when defender Mohammed Simakan reacted quickest in the area to smash home from close range after a clever delivery from Kingsley Coman.

Watch Simakan's goal, as shared on X:

Moments before the interval, Coman nearly doubled the advantage after pouncing on a loose pass from Sergej Milinković-Savić.

The French winger ignored the option of squaring for Ronaldo and instead fired against the base of the post.

The second half unfolded almost entirely in Nassr’s territory as Hilal pushed desperately for a route back into the contest.

Simone Inzaghi’s men dominated possession, yet clear-cut openings remained scarce thanks to a disciplined defensive display from the league leaders.

And just when it seemed they had the title wrapped up, disaster struck. A miscommunication between goalkeeper Bento and former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez proved costly.

Watch the bizarre own goal, as shared on X:

The pair collided into each other, which saw Bento miss out on grabbing the ball, which went into the back of the net in bizarre circumstances.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr turn to continental glory

The draw keeps Al-Nassr firmly at the top of the league standings, but they must win their last fixture of the season against Damac on May 21 to guarantee their first league crown since 2019.

For Hilal, they must win their outstanding fixture against Neom SC on May 16 and do the same against Al Fayha while hoping Al Nassr will drop points on the final day.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s First Saudi League Title Delayed After Bizarre Own Goal. Photo by Fayez Nureldine.

Source: Getty Images

In the interim, Al-Nassr turn their attention to continental competition, where Ronaldo and his teammates have another chance to make history.

Nassr will face Japanese side Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final on May 16.

Victory would secure the club’s first Asian title since winning the Asian Cup Winners’ Cup during the 1997/98 campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh