Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong has been arrested in the Netherlands over an alleged FBI investigation

Allegations reportedly involve money laundering and romance scams linked to $32 million in fraudulent activity

Parliament has acknowledged his detention, seeking further details from Ghana's mission in the Netherlands

Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has reportedly been arrested in the Netherlands.

Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, is reported to have been arrested in the Netherlands over an FBI case. Photo source: okfrimpong

Source: Instagram

His arrest, according to Ghanaweb, forms part of an international financial crimes investigation coordinated by the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, an independent MP who is part of the majority caucus, was reportedly picked up over the last weekend.

He is being investigated over alleged money laundering and suspected romance scams involving an estimated US$32 million.

The investigation, the report says, has been running for more than a year and spans multiple jurisdictions, with law enforcement agencies across several countries involved in the coordination.

Details of the arrest remain thin. Authorities have not officially confirmed the charges or the full scope of the allegations, and at the time of publication, neither the MP nor his representatives had issued any statement. Ghanaian authorities have also yet to comment publicly.

What is known is that the case is neither small nor isolated. The scale of the alleged fraud, $32 million, an international arrest warrant, and FBI coordination point to an investigation that has been carefully built over time.

Parliament confirms OK Frimpong's detention

Following the emergence of the news of the Asante Akyem MP's arrest, Parliament has released a statement.

Parliament confirms detention of Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, at the Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. Photo source: @okfrimpong

Source: Instagram

The statement signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, indicated that the Asante Akyem North MP had been detained at the Schiphol Airport.

While he failed to share any details about the detention, he noted that the leadership of Parliament was working with the Ghana mission in the Netherlands for more information.

"It has come to the attention of Parliament that, the Hon Member for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Mr Kwame Ohene Frimpong has been detained at the Schipol Airport, Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Rt Hon Speaker and the Leadership of the House are in touch with Ghana’s Mission in The Hague for detailed information on the matter. The public will be duly informed appropriately on this matter," the statement said.

See Parliament's statement on Facebook below:

Ohene Kwame Frimpong has always been known as a philanthropist who does a lot of charity work.

A few months ago, he visited Agogo Market in his constituency to distribute Christmas gifts to market women.

Watch the X (Twitter) video below:

Influencer SoAfrican arrested over alleged Telegram channel

Meanwhile, a popular Ghanaian social media personality, SoAfrican, real name Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, has been reportedly arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, his arrest was connected to allegedly running a clandestine Telegram channel which shares private images of women he allegedly films after doping.

SoAfrican is a lifestyle influencer known for operating a clothing brand and close associations with prominent figures like King Promise.

Source: YEN.com.gh