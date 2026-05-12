Stonebwoy has caused a massive stir on social media after a video of an emotional moment he reunited with his former classmate surfaced

The heartwarming encounter took place after the artist’s performance at an opening ceremony of the African Senior Athletics Championships last night

Ghanaians who came across the video couldn't help but react, with many sharing heartfelt comments and others commending Stonebwoy

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Livingston Etse Satekla, known by his stage name Stonebwoy, has stirred emotions with a reunion moment with his former classmate.

Stonebwoy sparks reactions after emotional reunion with former classmate turned officer. Image credit: Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

On May 11, 2026, Stonebwoy had the opportunity to perform at the opening ceremony of the African Senior Athletics Championships last night.

In an attempt to exit the premises, following his massive performance, he encountered his former classmate, who happened to be an officer of the Ghana Police Service.

The award-winning artist, known for his numerous hit songs, couldn't just pass him by. He quickly gave him a tight hug and shared a word with him before they both parted ways again.

The acknowledgement form Stonebwoy caught the attention of many observers, who stormed the comment section of the video to share a heartfelt message.

The X video of Stonebwoy and his classmate's encounter is below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy and classmate's reunion

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Stonebwoy reunited with his former classmate.

Kwabla wrote:

“He is that guy you can’t hate but love.”

Kofi Appiah Dankwah wrote:

“One thing that I honestly admire about this guy is his low-key personality. You hardly hear him talking about problems unless he’s forced to defend himself. Anyway, it is always heartwarming to reunite with old acquaintances and friends.”

Francisca wrote:

“Awwn, that is so nice to watch.”

Efya Focus wrote:

“Sometimes it is not money, but we feel happy when they see you in this level of life.”

Henry wrote:

“Life has its own way of treating everyone. I am happy he hugged him.”

Stonebwoy reportedly causes arrest of SM blogger

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is in the news for reportedly causing the arrest of an SM blogger known as Webkid Afrika.

The latter is accused of peddling a false report about the dancehall artist and his family.

Webkid Afrika was picked up by the Ghana Police Service on May 7, 2026, after Stonebwoy reportedly filed a complaint against him over false publication.

According to reports, the SM fan was recently brought before an Accra High Court with the offence being false news and offensive content targeting Stonebwoy.

A document from the court is believed to have indicated that the SM blogger was allegedly contracted by the Ghanaian artist's former social media manager to post derogatory captions and misleading information about the artist's family on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the supposed court proceedings, Webkid Afrika was faced with two criminal counts: publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to a breach of peace.

According to reports, investigations have remained ongoing to identify and arrest other accomplices linked to the case.

An X post announcing the arrest of Webkid Afrika is below:

Stonebwoy set a historic record at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) as he wins the Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year award, his 10th honour in the category. Image credit: Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy wins reggae/dancehall artiste award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy set a historic record at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The Bhim Nation President had won the Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year award, his 10th honour in the category.

Source: YEN.com.gh