Popular American streamer IShowSpeed has disclosed his pick to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 21-year-old, who visited Ghana earlier this year, snubbed the Black Stars when asked to name his favourites for tournament

Meanwhile, Ghana will begin its World Cup journey against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada

IShowSpeed may proudly acknowledge his Ghanaian roots, but when it comes to predicting the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the global streaming sensation has looked elsewhere.

The 21-year-old has ruled out the Black Stars from his title favourites, instead tipping one of the European giants to go all the way.

Speed, who boasts millions of followers worldwide, made his choice without hesitation when asked to pick his favourites for football’s biggest stage.

Popular American streamer IShowSpeed snubs Ghana in predicting the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner. Photos by Neil Baynes - UEFA, Dan Mullan and Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

iShowSpeed snubs Ghana, predicts World Cup winner

In a viral clip seen by YEN.com.gh, Speed – dressed in a USA home jersey – engaged in a light-hearted exchange with his Ghanaian bodyguard, Rudiger.

When asked who he believed would win the tournament after July 19, Rudi backed Ghana; Speed, however, quickly shut down that suggestion.

He admitted his pride in his Ghanaian heritage but insisted realism pointed elsewhere.

"I'm Ghanaian, but Portugal are winning the [2026] World Cup."

Watch Speed's World Cup prediction, as shared on X:

While many expected his growing connection with Ghana to influence his decision, the 21-year-old instead leaned towards Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

The content creator has built strong ties with Ghana in recent months, including a widely publicised visit earlier in January.

During that trip, he toured major cultural sites such as Black Star Square and participated in a traditional naming ceremony with Akuapem chiefs, where he was given the name Barima Kofi Akuffo.

He has also received a Ghanaian passport and frequently showcases elements of Ghanaian culture across his platforms, further deepening his link with the country.

Still, his World Cup prediction did not reflect that relationship.

What are Ghana's World Cup chances?

For Ghana, the comments are unlikely to cause concern.

The Black Stars head into the tournament firmly in underdog territory, ranked among the lowest teams by FIFA heading into the competition.

Ghana begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Thomas Kienzle.

Source: Getty Images

Drawn in a demanding Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, Carlos Queiroz’s side are fully aware that qualification for the knockout stages will require a series of major upsets.

Their preparations have also been far from smooth. Thomas Partey’s visa setback has already disrupted plans, while injuries to key figures such as Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus have further complicated matters.

On top of that, Queiroz has had limited time with the team, having managed just one preparatory match ahead of the tournament. That lack of rhythm has raised questions about cohesion and readiness.

Carlos Queiroz discloses his ambitions for the World Cup, as shared on X:

According to ESPN, Ghana open their campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto before facing sterner tests against England and Croatia.

With expectations kept deliberately modest, the Black Stars will be hoping to silence doubters on the pitch and turn scepticism into belief on football’s biggest stage.

Supercomputer predicts Ghana's World Cup chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has assessed Ghana’s chances of winning the 2026 World Cup ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars go into the competition on a six-match winless run and face a tough Group L challenge.

Source: YEN.com.gh