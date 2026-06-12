Thomas Partey is set to miss Ghana's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama after being denied entry into Canada

However, the setback could prove even more damaging, with the former Arsenal midfielder facing the possibility of missing additional games

Coach Carlos Queiroz may now have to rethink his plans and devise alternative strategies should Partey remain unavailable

Ghana's World Cup preparations have been dealt a significant blow after Thomas Partey's visa troubles threatened to extend beyond the Black Stars' opening fixture against Panama.

What initially appeared to be a one-match absence could evolve into a much bigger concern if Carlos Queiroz's side progresses deep into the tournament.

Thomas Partey may miss more than one match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the Canada setback. Photo by Ryan Hiscott.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA confirms Partey's unavailability against Panama

With Ghana chasing a first appearance in the knockout rounds since 2010, Partey's uncertain availability has emerged as an unwelcome subplot even before the country kicks a ball at the tournament.

The latest development was confirmed on Friday, June 12, following widespread speculation that co-host nation Canada had denied the midfielder entry ahead of Ghana's first Group L encounter.

A statement from FIFA clarified the situation while emphasising that immigration decisions remain entirely outside its jurisdiction. The statement reads, as cited by The Athletic:

"FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government.

"FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country."

Why Thomas Partey May Miss More Than One Match at the World Cup After Canada Setback

Source: Getty Images

Why Partey could miss more World Cup matches

Under Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), foreign nationals may be deemed criminally inadmissible under certain circumstances.

Canadian immigration guidance states that authorities assess several factors before allowing entry into the country.

One of the major considerations is whether allegations or charges faced elsewhere have an equivalent under Canadian law.

If conduct being prosecuted abroad would also constitute an offence under the Canadian Criminal Code, officials can determine that an individual is inadmissible.

The legislation also grants border authorities the power to deny entry to foreign nationals facing unresolved criminal charges or ongoing legal proceedings, even in the absence of a conviction.

Additionally, individuals considered fugitives from justice or those perceived to be avoiding judicial processes elsewhere can also be refused admission.

The issue has attracted attention because Partey is currently standing trial in the United Kingdom after being charged with multiple counts of non-consensual acts and one count of sexual assault involving several women.

The Ghana international has denied all allegations through his legal representatives, and the matter remains before the courts.

It is important to stress that Canadian authorities have not publicly stated that Partey's legal case influenced their decision. FIFA, for its part, has only confirmed that the visa application was unsuccessful.

For now, the immediate consequence is clear: Partey will miss Ghana's opening World Cup clash against Panama in Toronto.

However, FIFA has confirmed that the 32-year-old remains eligible for the Black Stars' remaining Group L matches against England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia, both of which will be staged on American soil.

Yet the complications may not end there.

The matches Partey could miss

Under the expanded 2026 World Cup format, Ghana's route through the knockout rounds could potentially take them back to Canada.

Should the Black Stars finish second in Group L, their Round of 32 encounter would be played in Toronto, automatically ruling Partey out once again.

Alternatively, if Ghana advances as one of the best third-placed teams and successfully navigates the Round of 32, their Round of 16 fixture would take place in Vancouver, where the midfielder would also be unavailable.

In essence, Partey can only feature in matches hosted in the United States.

Who replaces Partey?

Any fixture scheduled in Canada would leave coach Carlos Queiroz without one of his most influential and experienced players.

The visa setback has already forced the Portuguese tactician to rethink his plans for Ghana's opening match against Panama, with Caleb Yirenkyi emerging as a leading candidate to fill the void in midfield.

While Elisha Owusu and Kwasi Sibo are the recognised central midfielders in the Black Stars' 26-man squad, Yirenkyi is arguably the closest stylistic match to Thomas Partey, offering similar energy, ball-winning ability and physical presence.

Much, however, will depend on how Queiroz intends to approach each game.

He could opt for the experience and balance of a double pivot featuring Sibo and Owusu, with Augustine Boakye deployed further forward as a No.10.

Alternatively, Yirenkyi's defensive steel and athleticism could persuade the Ghana coach to hand him a more prominent role.

With uncertainty surrounding Partey's availability, he may have to devise several contingency plans as the Black Stars navigate what is becoming an increasingly complex World Cup campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh