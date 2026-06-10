Bishop Daniel Obinim's young son, Promise Obinim, captivated fans with his new look and cash in a viral TikTok video

Footage emerged amid an online debate about the preacher's recent controversial comments on his funeral arrangements

Mixed reactions flooded in as Ghanaians reacted to Promise Obinim flaunting his lifestyle on social media

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Promise Obinim, the young son of controversial Ghanaian man of God Bishop Daniel Obinim and gospel singer Florence Obinim, has raised eyebrows after his latest appearance in a social media video.

Bishop Daniel Obinim’s son Promise causes a stir as he flaunts a new look and bundle of cash. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries, @p.k.o.b3/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, Promise, who recently returned to Ghana from his base in Spain, took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself and his associate inside a building which appeared to be a banking hall.

Bishop Obinim's son flaunts new look, cash

In the TikTok video he shared, Promise looked all grown-up and different from his past appearance as he rocked textured, curly dark hair that appeared to be in the early stages of freeform dreads or a twist-out style.

Bishop Obinim's son also complemented his current look with stud earrings and an expensive wristwatch.

Promise's public appearance, hairstyle and earrings appeared to be somewhat of a new signature look for him.

Obinim's young son beamed with excitement as he flaunted a bundle of GH₵ 100 notes while singing the lyrics of young Ghanaian rapper Lalid's recent 2026 single, Catching Glory.

The footage has sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim's son, Promise Obinim, flaunting his new look and bundle of cash is below:

Bishop Obinim's properties resurface amid controversy

Promise Obinim's latest public appearance in Ghana comes days after Bishop Obinim's properties recently surfaced on social media amid controversy about his funeral arrangements and inheritance plans.

The founder of International God's Way Church recently sparked controversy after stating publicly that his wife, Florence, should not be involved in organising his funeral.

According to the preacher, he had already made arrangements concerning his burial and estate to prevent possible disagreements among family members after his death.

His remarks prompted a response from Florence Obinim, who said she was not surprised by her husband's position and stated that she respected his decision.

Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong’s son Kelvin Safo-Agyapong shows off his dreadlocks and earrings as he celebrates his 18th birthday. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, @ebenzpizza/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The discussion later shifted from funeral arrangements to Obinim's vast wealth after he disclosed that he had already written a will and distributed his assets on paper.

In the resurfaced clip, the preacher was seen stepping out of his residence while trying to decide which of his luxury vehicles to drive.

He first approached a Rolls-Royce before moving to a white Range Rover, then asked the person filming which vehicle he should use before walking towards a silver Range Rover.

Moments later, he considered a black Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and even suggested driving his Bentley instead.

Watch the Instagram video of Obinim choosing which luxury car to drive below:

Bishop Obinim's son's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ohemaa commented:

"Osoro ne yenfieee."

Hannah Abrefi said:

"Promise, let us share the money 😂."

Ellen_luxury_Hub_kumasi wrote:

"Eei promise 😁."

Adwoa Safo's son flaunts earrings at event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo's son flaunted earrings and dreadlocks during his 18th birthday celebration at home.

Footage showed Kelvin, whose father is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, hanging out with his family members during a celebration dinner.

Source: YEN.com.gh