The decision to deny Thomas Partey a Canada visa for Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama has taken a different twist

This comes after the Ghanaian government issued a statement indicating its disagreement with the move by Canada

Ghana has meanwhile pledged to explore all the necessary options towards ensuring an amicable resolution in the wake of the issue

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The Government of Ghana has issued a strongly worded statement over Canada’s decision to deny Thomas Partey a visa for the Black Stars’ first World Cup opening match.

The Ghanaian government reacts to Canada’s decision to refuse Thomas Partey a visa for the World Cup match against Panama. Photo credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA, Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Facebook on Saturday, June 13, Ghana expressed disagreement with Canada’s decision over pending criminal proceedings in the UK.

"The Government of Ghana reaffirms the fundamental legal principle of the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of justice and due process in democratic societies.While respecting Canada's sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality."

Ghana outlines measures to ensure Partey's inclusion

The statement emphasised the importance of Thomas Partey to the national team and announced Ghana’s decision to explore all necessary legal, diplomatic, and administrative procedures to ensure the player can travel to Canada.

Top among the efforts being made to secure a visa for Partey is a formal note of protest sent to Global Affairs Canada, calling for a review of the decision.

Secondly, the government is also holding discussions with Canadian officials, including the High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Myriam Montrat.

In addition, Ghana is considering both legal and administrative remedies under Canadian and international law to ensure that Partey secures a visa.

A final option includes seeking judicial review before a Federal Court in Canada.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has additionally been holding talks with Canadian officials, including the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Myriam Montrat, since this came to his attention. Government further notes Mr. Partey’s selection for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the significant national and global sporting considerations at stake, and therefore urges Canada to rescind its decision in the interest of fairness and the cardinal principles of common law.”

Below is the Facebook post by Okudzeto Ablakwa on the denial of Partey’s visa.

The Ghanaian government disagrees with Canada’s decision regarding Thomas Partey’s visa for the World Cup match against Panama. Photo credit: @Ghana Black Stars/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

FIFA confirms Partey denied entry to Canada

FIFA has confirmed that Partey will not travel with the Ghana squad to Canada after his visa application was refused.

The federation described the situation as unfortunate, adding that it has no control over host country immigration decisions.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government. FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

IShowSpeed snubs Ghana as World Cup favourites

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the global streaming sensation, IShowSpeed, ignored Ghana in his predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner.

The 21-year-old ruled out the Black Stars from his title favourites, instead tipping one of the European giants to go all the way.

Source: YEN.com.gh