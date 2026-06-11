Clement Testimony has shared a bad news prophecy for Ghana's Chief of Staff, Hon Julius Debrah

In a viral video, the man of God declared that the politician is nowhere close to the presidential seat

Prophet Testimony's spiritual insight has sparked social media reactions, with many sharing their opinions

A prophetic insight has been dropped about Ghana's Chief of Staff, Hon Julius Debrah, causing a stir.

Ghana's Chief of Staff, Hon Julius Debrah, receives a deep prophecy about his political career. Image credit:Julius Debrah

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview on Metro TV, the founder and leader of WorldLight Revival Ministry disclosed that the presidential seat remains vacant regarding the candidate who might become the next leader after John Dramani Mahama.

When asked by the host whether Julius Debrah, whom many believe might contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership, was a potential candidate for the throne, he stated that;

“He is nowhere close to the seat.”

The clergyman further shared a vision he received concerning two buffaloes, believed to be related to the politicians who might become the next president after 2028.

"I saw two buffalo fighting, and one of them had its horn broken. It got injured, angry and left, and the other one entered the door. The one who went through the door was small,” he said.

The prophecy about Julius Debrah has triggered widespread reactions amongst social media users.

The Facebook video of Clement Testimony sharing the prophecy about Julius Debrah is below;

Reactions to Clement Testimony's Julius Debrah prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Clement Testimony spoke about Julius Debrah’s supposed presidential ambition.

Rubby Ba wrote:

“Have they reviewed this prophecy?”

Alhassan Mohammed wrote:

“A nation with thousands of prophets. Every prophet comes with a different vision. Next on board is Black Stars.”

Emmanuel wrote:

“If they pick him up, some people will complain.”

George wrote:

“Asiedu Nketia all the way.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah drops powerful a spiritual message for the ruling NDC government. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin's prediction about NDC

Meanwhile, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei, has prophesied that only the NDC can break the eight.

In a recent interview on Accra FM, the host highlighted what he described as a supposed tension brewing in the NDC due to an alleged misunderstanding between the party's national chairman, Asiedu Nketia and the Majority leader, Haruna Idrisu, asking Prophet Telvin to share his thoughts.

Addressing the question, the renowned man of God disclosed that no conflict in the party can bring them down.

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah, the National Democratic Congress will rule the country for three consecutive presidential terms, totalling 16 years.

“The tension will not go anywhere. I have said that the NDC will be going for 16 years.”

Sharing an experience of how his senior prophet locked the spiritual realm to prevent them from prophesying, he said;

“I have told Ghana to lock down for 16 years for NDC.”

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin sharing the prediction is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony prophesies about Nigeria

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony prophesied about Nigeria's upcoming 2027 elections.

The man of God sent a message to the politician, Peter Obi, warning that there were certain things that needed to be done in the spiritual realm to get him to victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh