Ghanaian Man Wanted on Fraud Charges Arrested in Morocco, Awaits Extradition to US
- A Ghanaian man suspected of being connected to an international criminal network has been arrested
- He was picked up at Mohammed V International Airport after checks showed there was an international warrant for his arrest
- He is currently being held in custody in Morocco, awaiting extradition to the US to face charges
A Ghanaian national has reportedly been arrested in Morocco.
A post by Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) on Facebook announced that the Ghanaian, whose name remains anonymous, was apprehended on Friday, June 12, shortly after arriving at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.
“Mohamed V International Airport in Casablanca.. The arrest of a citizen of the State of Ghana constitutes the subject of an international arrest issued by the US judicial authorities, on suspicion of being connected to a criminal network active in money laundering and fraud operations,” the post read.
Details of the allegations against the Ghanaian man
A report by Morocco News World, a popular news outlet, shared more details on the arrest, stating that the Ghanaian man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested in connection with alleged fraud, financial scams, and money laundering activities.
It said that the man is wanted on charges of masterminding a sophisticated romance scam scheme, ultimately swindling victims of large sums of money.
His purported fraudulent actions targeted victims in the United States, Ghana, and other countries, generating substantial illicit proceeds.
Money laundering allegations
The Ghanaian man was also labelled a prime suspect in a larger organised network engaged in laundering funds through international bank transfers and financial transactions designed to conceal the origins of the money.
Extradition process
The report concluded by stating that the Ghanaian is currently being held in custody as legal procedures are underway to ensure his extradition to the US to face charges.
Below is the Facebook post by DGSN Maroc, announcing the arrest of a Ghanaian national linked to an international investigation.
Dada Joe Remix extradition case (US)
The latest development adds to the number of Ghanaians extradited to face fraud-related charges in the US.
At the top of the list is Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, who was extradited to the US following his arrest by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents.
A statement released by the Diplomatic Security Service special agents at the US Embassy in Ghana on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, confirmed they worked with Ghanaian authorities to assist the FBI in the extradition process.
Dada Joe Remix has been indicted on charges of running a fraud ring that used romance and inheritance schemes to defraud US victims of several million dollars. He is now set to appear before a US court.
East Legon Executive Club reacts to Kofi Boat allegations
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the East Legon Executive Club addressed allegations of Kofi Boat’s membership amid his arrest.
The group denied having any close ties with the embattled businessman.
The statement came after Afia Schwarzenegger and other Ghanaians alleged that Kofi Boat was a member of the group.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh