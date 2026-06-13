A Ghanaian man suspected of being connected to an international criminal network has been arrested

He was picked up at Mohammed V International Airport after checks showed there was an international warrant for his arrest

He is currently being held in custody in Morocco, awaiting extradition to the US to face charges

A Ghanaian national has reportedly been arrested in Morocco.

A post by Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) on Facebook announced that the Ghanaian, whose name remains anonymous, was apprehended on Friday, June 12, shortly after arriving at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.

A Ghanaian man has been arrested in Morocco on charges of fraud and awaits extradition to the US. Image credit: Hill Street Studios / Syahrir Maulana

Source: Getty Images

“Mohamed V International Airport in Casablanca.. The arrest of a citizen of the State of Ghana constitutes the subject of an international arrest issued by the US judicial authorities, on suspicion of being connected to a criminal network active in money laundering and fraud operations,” the post read.

Details of the allegations against the Ghanaian man

A report by Morocco News World, a popular news outlet, shared more details on the arrest, stating that the Ghanaian man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested in connection with alleged fraud, financial scams, and money laundering activities.

It said that the man is wanted on charges of masterminding a sophisticated romance scam scheme, ultimately swindling victims of large sums of money.

His purported fraudulent actions targeted victims in the United States, Ghana, and other countries, generating substantial illicit proceeds.

Money laundering allegations

The Ghanaian man was also labelled a prime suspect in a larger organised network engaged in laundering funds through international bank transfers and financial transactions designed to conceal the origins of the money.

Extradition process

The report concluded by stating that the Ghanaian is currently being held in custody as legal procedures are underway to ensure his extradition to the US to face charges.

Below is the Facebook post by DGSN Maroc, announcing the arrest of a Ghanaian national linked to an international investigation.

Dada Joe Remix extradition case (US)

The latest development adds to the number of Ghanaians extradited to face fraud-related charges in the US.

At the top of the list is Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, who was extradited to the US following his arrest by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents.

A statement released by the Diplomatic Security Service special agents at the US Embassy in Ghana on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, confirmed they worked with Ghanaian authorities to assist the FBI in the extradition process.

Dada Joe Remix has been indicted on charges of running a fraud ring that used romance and inheritance schemes to defraud US victims of several million dollars. He is now set to appear before a US court.

The Accra Magistrates Court reportedly grants Kofi Boat 10 days to compile documents in extradition case. Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Facebook

East Legon Executive Club reacts to Kofi Boat allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the East Legon Executive Club addressed allegations of Kofi Boat’s membership amid his arrest.

The group denied having any close ties with the embattled businessman.

The statement came after Afia Schwarzenegger and other Ghanaians alleged that Kofi Boat was a member of the group.

Source: YEN.com.gh