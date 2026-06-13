Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has confirmed the passing of his mother, Hajia Adama Musah

The New Patriotic Party stalwart made the disclosure on June 12, sharing details of his mother’s passing and burial plans

Ghanaians have sent messages of condolence to the bereaved family during this difficult moment

Messages of condolence have thronged in for Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and his family over the news of their loss.

This comes after it was announced that Hajia Adama Musah, mother of the former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), had died.

Top NPP member, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has confirmed the passing of his mother, Hajia Adama Musah, after a short illness. Image credit: Mustapha Abdul-Hamid/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Haruna Maiga, aide to Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, disclosed in a statement that Hajia Adama Musah died on Friday, June 12, after a short illness.

Sharing information on the funeral, the statement indicated that Hajia Adama Musah would be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic burial rites (Janaza prayers).

Thus, the prayers will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the Police Mosque in Cantonments, Accra.

Afterwards, the remains of the late Hajia Adama Musah will be taken to the Madina Muslim Cemetery for burial.

The statement concluded with an invitation to all friends and sympathisers

Read the full statement below:

"From Allah we came, unto Him is our return. Our beloved mother, aunt and grandmother, Hajia Adama Musah, mother of Shaykh Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Chief Executive of NPA and former Minister of State, has sadly passed on today, Friday, 12th June 2026, after a short illness. Funeral details are as follows:There will be Janaza (Islamic) prayers on Sunday, 14th June 2026, at the Police Mosque, Cantonments, Accra, at 10:00am and proceed to the Madina Muslim Cemetery for burial.All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited."

Below is the Facebook post announcing the demise of Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid's mother:

Netizens mourn Mustapha Hamid's mother's death

Some Ghanaians, including national politicians, thronged the comment section to mourn with Mustapha Abdul-Hamid following the passing of his mother.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

Rahina Gariba stated:

"Rest well, Aunty Adama."

Issah Aminu stated:

"Accept my condolences, Sir. May Allah Almighty grant her Jannah."

Nashiru Kavua opined:

"We are gradually deviating from Islamic burial practices. Natural death, no police investigation, and you keep the body for three days. How?"

Hajj Azo stated:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Almighty Allah be pleased with her soul and grant her Jannah. But please, I'm curious, why keep her body until Sunday?"

Iddrisu Kubura stated:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus."

The NPP's Kennedy Agyapong blames the NDC for the late MP Ernest Kumi's death ahead of the Akwatia by-election. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong & Ernest Yaw Kumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ken Agyapong blames NDC for Ernest Kumi's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong had attributed the death of the late Ernest Yaw Kumi to stress and pressure allegedly from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a campaign event in the Akwatia Constituency during the by-elections on September 2, 2025, Agyapong disclosed that he had personal conversations with the late legislator, who told him how challenging things had become.

He again claimed that these pressures ultimately contributed to Kumi's untimely passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh