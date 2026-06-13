England’s World Cup preparations have been disrupted after equipment was reportedly stolen before their opening game

Boots, World Cup balls and training gear were among the items reportedly taken during transport

The incident recalls England’s famous 1966 World Cup trophy theft, which was solved by the dog Pickles

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England’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have suffered an unexpected setback after the Three Lions were reportedly hit by a heist ahead of their opening match of the tournament.

The team entered the competition among the favourites thanks to the quality of their squad and the leadership of manager Thomas Tuchel, but their build-up has now been disrupted after some important equipment was stolen.

England Suffer World Cup Blow as Thieves Invade Team Camp

Source: Getty Images

England’s Perfect Start in the USA Disrupted

Tuchel and his squad had enjoyed an ideal start to their time in the United States, securing friendly victories over New Zealand and Costa Rica as they prepared for the tournament.

England are part of the final group to begin their World Cup campaign and will be among the last teams to kick off their journey, with their opening match scheduled for Wednesday against Croatia.

However, their first game will present a major challenge. Croatia famously defeated England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, while the former Yugoslav nation also finished third at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

With a difficult opening fixture ahead, reports suggest England’s preparations have now been affected by a theft involving some of the team’s key equipment.

Boots and Training Gear Stolen Ahead of Croatia Clash

According to the Daily Mail, boots belonging to some of England’s biggest stars were among the items stolen, alongside official World Cup match balls and other important training equipment.

The theft is believed to have happened while the equipment was being transported from West Palm Beach, Florida, to England’s Swope Soccer Village base in Missouri, where the team are expected to stay for at least the next three weeks.

Tuchel’s squad were scheduled to train on Saturday afternoon, but staff are now working to determine exactly what has been taken and what equipment remains available.

Although the incident has caused concern within the England camp, the team will aim to put the setback behind them as they focus on their crucial opening match.

The Football Association is reportedly working with local police in an attempt to recover the stolen items.

The incident also brings back memories of another famous theft connected to England and the World Cup.

During the 1966 World Cup, which England hosted and won, the Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen while on display in the country.

The trophy was later discovered thanks to a heroic dog named Pickles, who found it while on a walk with his owner David Corbett in the Beulah Hill area of southeast London.

Pickles and Corbett found the trophy wrapped in an old newspaper and handed it over to the police, with the dog later becoming a lasting World Cup hero.

Source: YEN.com.gh