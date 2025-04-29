Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

France to tax small parcels from China amid tariff fallout fears
Business and Economy

France to tax small parcels from China amid tariff fallout fears

by  AFP 2 min read
Le ministre de l'Économie Éric Lombard (2e à gauche) s'entretient avec des douaniers français aux côtés de la ministre chargée des Comptes publics, Amélie de Montchalin (centre), de la ministre déléguée au Commerce Véronique Louwagie (2e à droite) et de la secrétaire d'État chargée de l'IA et du numérique, Clara Chappaz (1ère à droite), dans un entrepôt de l'aéroport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle, le 29 avril 2025
Le ministre de l'Économie Éric Lombard (2e à gauche) s'entretient avec des douaniers français aux côtés de la ministre chargée des Comptes publics, Amélie de Montchalin (centre), de la ministre déléguée au Commerce Véronique Louwagie (2e à droite) et de la secrétaire d'État chargée de l'IA et du numérique, Clara Chappaz (1ère à droite), dans un entrepôt de l'aéroport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle, le 29 avril 2025. Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP
Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

France will from next year impose a handling tax for every small parcel sent from China sent by platforms such as Shein and Temu, a minister said Tuesday.

The charge was announced by public accounts minister Amelie de Montchalin amidst international concerns that tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump could force more Chinese goods into other markets.

Montchalin said the tax would be a "a few euros" for each parcel, or a few cents for each article. The aim, she added, was for platforms to pay rather than the consumer.

The European Union is aiming to reform its customs union by 2028 and the minister's office said France wanted "the rapid establishment at the European level of a handling fee mechanism for each small package entering Europe."

French officials say that unless a European system is set up, parcels taxed by France will just enter the EU through another member country.

Read also

W. House slams Amazon over 'hostile' plan to display tariff effect on prices

Money raised through the French tax would be used to finance inspections, the minister's office told AFP, and the tax would be replaced when a European system starts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The European Commission this year recommended ending tax free entry for packages worth less than 150 euros ($170). Some 4.6 billion packages falling into the tax-free bracket entered the EU in 2024, according to official figures. More than 90 percent came from China. About 800 million entered France.

France's Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (CPME) on Tuesday called for a "state of emergency" to counter the "invasion" of small packages bought online.

Source: AFP

Authors:
AFP avatar

AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.

Hot: