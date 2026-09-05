Nana Aba Anamoah took to X to address parents and guardians following the release of 2026 WASSCE results on September 4

The Ghanaian media personality urged adults not to heap shame or comparisons on students who fell short of expectations

WAEC cancelled the entire results of 861 candidates and the subject results of 7,434 others over examination irregularities

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Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has called on parents and guardians across the country to go easy on students whose 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results did not meet expectations, following the release of results on September 4, 2026.

“Don’t Beat Kids Who Failed WASSCE”: Nana Aba Anamoah Pleads With Parents After 2026 WASSCE Results

Source: Instagram

Writing on X, Nana Aba made clear that physical punishment and emotional pressure have no place in how adults respond to disappointing grades.

"Take it easy on any WASSCE candidate who didn't get the results you expected. There's no need to kick someone when they're already down. It's not the end of the world. Exams can be rewritten. There are always other routes forward," she wrote.

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks after 7000 candidates fail WASSCE

The veteran broadcaster stressed that students who underperformed are already carrying a heavy emotional burden, and that adults piling on with insults or comparisons to peers only deepens that pain.

"The disappointment is already heavy enough. Don't add shame, insults, and unnecessary comparisons to it. Be supportive. They need it now more than ever," she added.

Her intervention comes at a sensitive moment for thousands of Ghanaian families receiving results that shape university admissions and career pathways.

Nana Aba's wider point was that examination failure is not a full stop on a young person's future, with resits and alternative routes remaining open to those who need them.

The X post is below:

WAEC cancels results of Hundreds over irregularities

The release of results has also been overshadowed by disciplinary action from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). The council cancelled the subject results of 7,434 candidates found to have smuggled foreign materials into examination halls, including prepared notes, textbooks, and printed materials.

A further 861 candidates had their entire results cancelled after being caught with mobile phones during the examination. Beyond outright cancellations, WAEC withheld the subject results of 957 candidates and the complete results of 270 others pending investigations into suspected offences.

The scale of the irregularities underlines the pressure many candidates feel heading into the high-stakes examination, a pressure Nana Aba's message directly sought to address.

WAEC releases 2026 WASSCE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about West African Examination Council which has released the provisional results for the 2026 WASSCE, allowing more than 512,000 school candidates to check their performance online.

The number of candidates represents an 11.07% increase from the 461,736 candidates who sat the examination in 2025.

Meanwhile, WAEC has cancelled or withheld the results of thousands of candidates following investigations into alleged examination irregularities

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Source: YEN.com.gh