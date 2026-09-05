Erling Haaland scored his 300th club career goal during Manchester City's 1-0 win over Coventry City on September 5

Antoine Semenyo delivered the decisive cross that led to Haaland's historic milestone header at the Etihad Stadium

The 26-year-old has now been directly involved in two of Haaland's last three club goals for Man City this season

Erling Haaland reached 300 club career goals during Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium on September 5, with Ghana international Antoine Semenyo playing a central role in the milestone moment.

Antoine Semenyo's decisive assist contributes to Erling Haaland's 300th club career goal. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse and Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's role in Haaland's milestone

The Norwegian converted a bullet header after connecting with a precise cross from Semenyo, who had received an excellent pass from Enzo Fernandez before delivering it from the right flank.

The goal proved to be the only one of the match as Enzo Maresca's side maintained their perfect start to the season. The significance of the goal extended well beyond the three points, according to Opta.

Watch Semenyo's assist to Haaland, as shared on X:

Semenyo, who was reportedly left out of the starting XI before a late change, also provided the assist for Haaland’s 298th club career goal.

His contribution made his role in the Norwegian striker’s landmark tally even more significant.

Phil Foden was responsible for setting up Haaland's 299th, coming in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on matchday two.

When the 300th arrived, however, it was Semenyo's delivery that proved decisive once again.

Erling Haaland's 300-goal career breakdown

Haaland's journey to 300 club goals spans four clubs across three countries.

He scored 20 goals for Norwegian side Molde FK before moving to Red Bull Salzburg, where he added 29 more.

His time at Borussia Dortmund yielded 86 goals, and since joining Manchester City, he has found the net 165 times, making the Premier League club the setting for more than half of his entire career output.

The milestone underlines Haaland's status as one of the most prolific scorers in European football, while Semenyo's repeated involvement in key moments for City signals a growing importance within Maresca's squad.

Semenyo takes on bigger role at Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo’s role at Manchester City had grown after a major summer squad rebuild under Enzo Maresca.

The Ghana international is now considered the club’s main backup for Erling Haaland at centre-forward.

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Source: YEN.com.gh