Carlos Tevez announced plans for a farewell match in December, with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on his invitation list

The match is set to take place at La Bombonera, with Boca Juniors president confirming the stadium will be made available

Tevez plans to gather friends and former teammates from clubs including Man United, Man City, Juventus and Corinthians for the occasion

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Carlos Tevez is planning a farewell match in December at La Bombonera, the iconic home of Boca Juniors.

To add colour to the occasion, Tevez has invited both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to feature in the fixture, according to TyC Sports.

The event would see two of the greatest footballers in history line up on the same side, a prospect that has rarely materialised across their parallel careers at the top of the game.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could play together on the same team for the first time in their illustrious careers. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Tevez's plans for the farewell fixture

The 42-year-old, who retired in 2021, has been in discussions with Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme, a former teammate, who has agreed to make La Bombonera available for the occasion.

The precise date has yet to be confirmed, with the window of December 12-13 and December 19-20 both under consideration.

The former Argentine striker intends to field a team drawn from friends and former teammates spanning his entire career, facing a combined side of players from his stints at Boca, Corinthians, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.

Why Messi and Ronaldo were invited

Tevez's connection to both superstars is grounded in his playing career.

He shared a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United, where the two featured together across 80 matches.

His history with Messi comes from their years representing Argentina, during which they appeared as teammates on 47 occasions, according to data culled from Transfermarkt.

La Bombonera holds particular significance for Tevez. He began his professional career there and returned to Boca Juniors to bring his playing days to a close, making it the natural setting for a formal farewell to a stadium where he became one of the club's most celebrated figures.

Should both Messi and Ronaldo confirm their participation, the match would represent a rare moment in football history, bringing the sport's two most recognisable faces together on the same pitch as teammates rather than rivals.

Messi sparks fresh GOAT debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi reignited the GOAT debate after sharing an Instagram video featuring a receipt with a three-word message.

The post quickly went viral, sparking fresh debate among Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh