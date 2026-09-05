Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Play on the Same Team?
- Carlos Tevez announced plans for a farewell match in December, with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on his invitation list
- The match is set to take place at La Bombonera, with Boca Juniors president confirming the stadium will be made available
- Tevez plans to gather friends and former teammates from clubs including Man United, Man City, Juventus and Corinthians for the occasion
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Carlos Tevez is planning a farewell match in December at La Bombonera, the iconic home of Boca Juniors.
To add colour to the occasion, Tevez has invited both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to feature in the fixture, according to TyC Sports.
The event would see two of the greatest footballers in history line up on the same side, a prospect that has rarely materialised across their parallel careers at the top of the game.
Tevez's plans for the farewell fixture
The 42-year-old, who retired in 2021, has been in discussions with Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme, a former teammate, who has agreed to make La Bombonera available for the occasion.
The precise date has yet to be confirmed, with the window of December 12-13 and December 19-20 both under consideration.
The former Argentine striker intends to field a team drawn from friends and former teammates spanning his entire career, facing a combined side of players from his stints at Boca, Corinthians, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.
Why Messi and Ronaldo were invited
Tevez's connection to both superstars is grounded in his playing career.
He shared a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United, where the two featured together across 80 matches.
His history with Messi comes from their years representing Argentina, during which they appeared as teammates on 47 occasions, according to data culled from Transfermarkt.
La Bombonera holds particular significance for Tevez. He began his professional career there and returned to Boca Juniors to bring his playing days to a close, making it the natural setting for a formal farewell to a stadium where he became one of the club's most celebrated figures.
Should both Messi and Ronaldo confirm their participation, the match would represent a rare moment in football history, bringing the sport's two most recognisable faces together on the same pitch as teammates rather than rivals.
Messi sparks fresh GOAT debate
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi reignited the GOAT debate after sharing an Instagram video featuring a receipt with a three-word message.
The post quickly went viral, sparking fresh debate among Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.