PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz has spoken publicly about his hopes of contending for the Ballon d'Or this year

The 30-year-old won the Champions League and Ligue 1 with PSG before playing a key role in Spain's World Cup triumph

Ruiz acknowledged the award remains a dream but said he sees no reason not to pursue it after an exceptional season

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has addressed his prospects of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, expressing genuine ambition after a remarkable year in which he collected major honours at both club and international level.

The former Napoli star lifted the Ligue 1 title and the UEFA Champions League with PSG and then featured prominently as Spain claimed the 2026 FIFA World Cup, capping an extraordinary campaign across all competitions.

PSG star Fabian Ruiz opens up about winning the prestigious 2026 Ballon d'Or prize. Photos by Eurasia Sport Images and Global Images Ukraine.

Source: Getty Images

Fabian Ruiz dreams of winning Ballon d'Or

Speaking on his Ballon d'Or chances, Ruiz acknowledged the weight the award carries for any professional footballer. He said, as cited by Tribuna:

"I think it's a dream for any footballer to be individually recognised for all their hard work during this season or several seasons in a row."

The midfielder went on to reflect on a career that has been defined more by collective success than personal accolades, but made clear that this year feels different.

"I've been fortunate enough to win many team titles, fewer individual ones, but why not dream this year of being as close as possible to lifting this trophy, which is something truly special. It would be an honour for me to lift the Ballon d'Or," Ruiz added.

Fabian Ruiz's Ballon d'Or quest

Ruiz's comments come at a time when his contributions have been impossible to overlook.

According to Besoccer, his performances in midfield were central to PSG's European triumph, and his role in Spain's World Cup victory further strengthened the case for his inclusion among the leading candidates for the prestigious annual award.

The Ballon d'Or, presented by France Football magazine, traditionally rewards the best individual performer across an entire football season.

Ruiz's treble of major trophies in a single campaign places him firmly in contention as the announcement period approaches.

Lamine Yamal tipped to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

In another Ballon d'Or-related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain coach Luis de la Fuente believes Lamine Yamal deserves to win the 2026 award.

De la Fuente also named Yamal as Spain’s most important player at the World Cup despite the debate over his performances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh