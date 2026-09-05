Athletic Bilbao produced a dominant second-half display against Atletico Madrid at the San Mamés Stadium in La Liga week 4

Ghanaian-descent brothers Nico and Inaki Williams both featured prominently as the Basque club took control after the break

The result gave Athletic Bilbao back-to-back victories after a difficult start to the season that had seen them lose their opening two matches

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Athletic Bilbao delivered a commanding second-half performance to defeat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in their La Liga fixture at the San Mamés Stadium, with brothers Nico and Inaki Williams central to an emphatic home victory.

The opening 45 minutes produced a goalless but fiercely contested affair, with neither side able to find a way through.

Athletic Bilbao, however, emerged from the half-time interval with clear intent and transformed the contest within two extraordinary minutes.

Williams brothers Inaki and Nico inspire Athletic Bilbao to a massive victory against Atletico Madrid. Photo by Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

Williams brothers drive Bilbao's surge

Nico Williams broke the deadlock just one minute after the restart, heading home to give the hosts the lead in the 46th minute, as noted by Sofascore.

Inaki Williams then turned provider moments later, assisting Robert Navarro to double Athletic Bilbao's advantage two minutes later.

The rapid two-goal salvo left Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid with little time to compose a response, as the visitors were visibly unsettled by the intensity of the hosts' second-half approach.

Inaki Williams, who owns the San Mamés hotel in the Eastern region, featured for 66 minutes before being withdrawn, while his younger brother Nico remained on the pitch until the 76th minute.

Their combined contributions proved decisive in shaping a result that was confirmed deep into stoppage time when Oihan Sancet added a third to seal the comprehensive victory.

Bilbao bounce back after slow start

The win carries particular significance given Athletic Bilbao's difficult beginning to the season.

The Basque club had suffered successive defeats against Sevilla and Barcelona in their opening two fixtures, raising early questions about their form heading into the campaign.

Back-to-back victories have since addressed those concerns, with Athletic Bilbao demonstrating the quality and resilience required to compete at the top of the La Liga table.

For Atletico Madrid, the reverse is a setback, as Diego Simeone's side were given little opportunity to impose their customary defensive structure once the home side found their rhythm after the interval.

Iñaki shares emotional message to Nico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iñaki Williams moved football fans to tears with an emotional message to his younger brother, Nico Williams, after Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph over Argentina.

The Bilbao forward celebrated the historic victory while highlighting the deeper meaning of the achievement for his brother.

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Source: YEN.com.gh