South African anti-immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma sparked outrage after appearing to distance her group, March and March, from the June 30 protest

Jacinta attributed the June 30 cut-off date to fellow activist Phakel'umthakathi, insisting March and March did not announce the day and were only trying to ensure a peaceful gathering

Social media users reacted with scepticism, with many accusing Jacinta of making a dramatic U-turn amid growing fears over potential violence on the day

South African anti-immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has sparked outrage on social media after appearing to disassociate March and March from the June 30 protest.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Appears to Distance March and March From June 30 Anti-Immigrant Protest

Source: TikTok

South Africa's anti-immigrant movement, led by Jacinta, Ngizwe Mchunu of the Amabhinca Nation and eZokobho SA, and prominent Zulu cultural activist, media personality, and MC, Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba, has announced June 30 as the deadline for illegal immigrants to self-deport from South Africa or face dire consequences.

Despite warnings from the government assuring that no one would be harmed, Phakel'umthakathi has be heard on video discouraging migrants from listening to the government, insisting the activist movement has all the power on the ground.

Ngizwe Mchunu also said in a video that the country is ruled by the three of them and not the elected government.

Below is a Twitter video of Ngizwe Mchunu speaking about running South Africa with his anti-immigrant allies.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma 'disowns' June 30

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page SA Podcast Hub and uploaded on Saturday, June 27, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma spoke about the impending June 30 march.

She appeared to distance her group, March and March, from whatever events would unfold on the day, insisting they did not announce the day for the protest and throwing responsibility on Phakel'umthakathi.

“The 30th of June, once again, it was a date that was announced by Phakel'umthakathi, right? He gave it as a cut-off date for all people who are in the country illegally to self-deport and go home. Because our government, when we spoke to them, they said that deportation is very expensive. This is what they said.”

“And then when we saw the dates gaining momentum, everyone was talking about it, and they're aligning into March and March. Obviously, now we're getting worried, like, okay, because what is going on? What is this about the 30th of June that everyone is talking about?”

Jacinta said all the calls for violence and such actions were not originating from March and March but insisted they would go out on the day to ensure they hold their peaceful protest and not get tarred with any violence that might happen.

“We didn't announce the 30th of June. We are now trying to just put the situation together so that there are no people running around acting crazy. But at least when we're gathered in one place, we can have a march, and there are police, and there's security. We can manage that,” she said.

The TikTok video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma speaking about her group not being associated with the June 30 protest plan is below.

Reactions to Jacinta’s June 30 comments

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from social media users reacting to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma appearing to distance her group from the June 30 mass mobilisation drive.

duchess said:

"The script has changed!"

Mai Gonolicious wrote:

"She is panicking now."

siyeyeca commented:

"Biggest u-turn ever 🙌."

🦁African 🦁 said:

"Now she is distancing herself and March and March from 30 June."

Blessings Tengwa wrote:

"Her end is very sad 😢. Nothing good is following her🌹."

lunarsu commented:

"She’s contradicting herself. Also doesn’t seem like the plan is super clear."

Source: YEN.com.gh