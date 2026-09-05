Godfred Akolbila, who won TV3 Ghana's Strongest title in 2023, was laid to rest on Saturday, September 5

His wife was struck with visible tears as she struggled to come to terms with the unfortunate passing of her husband

Ghana's bodybuilding community gathered at the funeral grounds to honour him, while Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings also led a tribute

Ghana's bodybuilding community gathered in grief on Saturday, 5 September, to bid farewell to Godfred Akolbila, the strongman athlete who captured the nation's attention by winning the TV3 Ghana's Strongest title in 2023.

He passed away on 14 July, leaving behind family, friends, and a sporting community shaken by the sudden loss.

The tragic news of his death was first announced by popular Kumasi-based sports presenter Don Summer One during a live broadcast on Angel FM Kumasi.

Godfred Akolbila: Tears Flow as 2023 Ghana's Strongest Man Is Laid to Rest, Video

Source: Instagram

Akolbila's wife recounts his final hours

In an interview with Akoma Sports, Akolbila's wife described a harrowing sequence of events that unfolded in the early hours of the morning he died.

She said her husband woke up complaining that his body felt unusually warm, and she administered paracetamol in the hope of bringing his temperature down.

When his condition showed little improvement, Akolbila suggested the cause might be malaria and requested antimalarial medicine.

His wife obtained the medicine, but even after taking it, his health continued to worsen rather than stabilise.

As the family scrambled to arrange transport to hospital, Akolbila collapsed inside the house before they could get him out.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, leaving his loved ones and Ghana's sporting community in a state of disbelief.

Bodybuilding community pays tribute at funeral grounds

The scenes at the funeral grounds were deeply emotional.

Ahmed Boakye, winner of Ghana's Strongest title in 2020, was among those who struggled visibly to hold back tears as he grappled with the loss of his colleague.

Akolbila's wife was also seen visibly heartbroken, with mourners gathering around her in an effort to offer comfort.

In a powerful show of solidarity, members of the bodybuilding community honoured Akolbila in a manner befitting his life's passion, performing deadlifts and other strength training exercises at the funeral grounds as a tribute to the man they admired.

In a separate tribute, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings joined contestants at the Homowo BodyFest 2026 in observing a minute of silence in his memory.

One of the judges at the event appeared visibly overcome with emotion throughout the tribute.

Bodybuilders honour late colleague with emotional tribute

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a group of bodybuilders paid tribute to their late colleague in a special way before his burial.

They flexed their muscles and performed push-ups in his honour, drawing the attention of mourners who watched the touching display.

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Source: YEN.com.gh