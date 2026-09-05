Nico O'Reilly was pulled from Man City's starting lineup against Coventry City after feeling discomfort in his back during the warm-up

Head coach Enzo Maresca moved to reassure fans, stating the issue was not serious after their narrow win over the newly promoted side

O'Reilly's availability for the Champions League opener against FC Porto and the Manchester derby now hangs in the balance

Nico O'Reilly was withdrawn from Manchester City's starting lineup against Coventry City before kick-off after picking up a back problem during the pre-match warm-up, with Enzo Fernandez drafted in as a late replacement.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca addressed the situation in his post-match interview, playing down concerns over the midfielder's fitness.

Why Nico O'Reilly Missed Man City's 1-0 Win Against Coventry City Despite Being Due to Start

Source: Getty Images

Why O'Reilly missed Man City vs Coventry

"In the warm-up, O'Reilly felt something in his back, not serious," Maresca told the BBC, offering some reassurance to supporters worried about the extent of the injury.

Fernandez stepped into the starting role at short notice, making his first appearance in front of the home crowd in the process.

Maresca welcomed the manner in which the Argentine handled the unexpected opportunity.

"Enzo [Fernandez] came in; his first appearance in front of the home fans was ideal," the manager said.

Late in the contest, young midfielder Bouaddi was also introduced, although Maresca acknowledged the circumstances were far from straightforward for a player still finding his feet at this level.

"Bouaddi came in for the last moments; difficult situation, he will improve no doubt. These players all need time," he added.

Fixtures ahead raise concerns

The timing of the injury raises questions about O'Reilly's readiness for two significant upcoming fixtures.

The club's first Champions League match of the season against Porto is on the horizon, as is the Manchester derby, scheduled for the following weekend.

Whether the back complaint clears up in time for either game remains to be seen.

Semenyo brings young Man City fan to tears

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo made a young Manchester City fan’s day by giving him his match-worn jersey after the game.

The emotional gesture moved the young supporter to tears as he received the special gift.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh