A mysterious cat has made a bold call ahead of the Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga clash on Friday, September 4

The feline oracle has built a strong reputation for its uncanny ability to predict the outcome of games

History and recent form add weight to the prediction, with Madrid winning all three of their La Liga games this season

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A football-predicting cat has turned heads ahead of one of La Liga's most anticipated weekend fixtures, as Nimbus Pronos weighed in on the Real Betis versus Real Madrid clash scheduled for Friday, 5 September.

The feline oracle has built quite a reputation among football fans for its seemingly accurate calls on match outcomes.

Nimbus Pronos predicts the outcome of the Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga clash. Photos by Fran Santiago and Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Mysterious cat predicts winner of Betis vs Madrid

In a video circulating on Instagram and seen by YEN.com.gh, Nimbus wasted no time making its choice, heading straight for the bowl marked "Real Madrid" and eating from it, a gesture that, by the cat's established convention, points to a victory for Jose Mourinho's side.

Watch Nimbus' prediction, as shared on Instagram:

The numbers lend some credibility to Nimbus's verdict. According to Flashscore data, Real Betis have managed only one win in their last 12 meetings with Madrid, drawing six and losing five.

However, on their own turf, Betis have gone four consecutive home head-to-heads without defeat, picking up one win and three draws in that run.

Last season's encounters told a story of two very different halves: Betis held Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio de La Cartuja, but suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat when the fixture was reversed at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Form guide ahead of Betis vs Madrid clash

Betis arrive at this fixture carrying the weight of a bruising 5-2 loss to Levante in their most recent outing.

Before that setback, they had collected back-to-back 1-0 victories against Valencia and Real Sociedad in the current campaign.

Real Madrid, by contrast, have been in commanding form. Mourinho's men have won all three of their La Liga matches so far this season, scoring 10 goals and conceding just two, making them one of the most in-form sides in the division heading into the weekend.

Nimbus Pronos’ Arsenal prediction proves correct

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Nimbus Pronos had backed Arsenal to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park on August 31.

The prediction proved correct as the Gunners secured a 1-0 victory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh