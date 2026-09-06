The Electricity Company of Ghana announced separate outages affecting its Accra West and Tema Regions

ECG listed dozens of affected communities across both regions, citing distinct technical faults in its networks

Engineers from ECG were deployed to both affected regions to restore power as quickly as possible

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed simultaneous power outages in its Accra West and Tema Regions to separate technical faults.

The two disruptions are unrelated, stemming from distinct problems within each region's network.

ECG explains cause of power outages across Accra West and Tema regions. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Accra West communities hit by outage

In the Accra West Region, the power cut is affecting several residential and commercial zones.

ECG identified parts of Sakaman, parts of Mallam Market, Blue Lagoon, parts of Gbawe, Julikart, and South Odorkor, along with surrounding communities, as the areas currently without supply.

Extensive Tema Region areas left without power

A broader outage is simultaneously sweeping through a large number of communities in the Tema Region.

ECG confirmed the disruption is due to a fault detected within its network there.

The full list of affected areas includes Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo, Akrade, Senchi, Atimpoku, Asutsuare Township and Junction, Golden Exotics, Volivo, Osuwem, Commandos Military Training Camp, Juapong, Akwamufie, Frankadua, Nudu, Kisifui, Apeguso, Volo, Anum, Boso, Osiabura, Mpakadan, Okwenya, Akorley, Adukrom Booster Station, Teye Kwame, Sun City, Manyajopanya, Glamour Farms, and their surrounding areas.

ECG confirmed that engineers had been deployed to both regions and were already on the ground working to resolve the respective faults and restore electricity.

The company expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to households and businesses across all the listed communities and urged the public to bear with its technical teams as repairs progress.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG announces areas facing 8-hour dumsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Ghana from the week starting September 7.

The power distributor had published a notice on September 3, confirming the planned outages expected to affect large parts of the region.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults and improve service delivery

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Source: YEN.com.gh