Asian stocks rise as China-US trade talks boost optimism

Traders welcomed news of China-US trade talks lined up for the weekend. Photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Source: AFP

Asian equities rose Wednesday after China and the United States said they would hold trade talks at the weekend, fanning optimism that the superpowers can row back eye-watering tariffs that have heightened recession fears.

Beijing's moves to ease some key monetary policy tools to kickstart the world's number two economy boosted hope among investors who have been left punch drunk by Donald Trump's explosive first few months in power.

US officials said Washington has been in talks in recent weeks with numerous countries to avoid Trump's sweeping levies, with Japan and South Korea among the first in the queue.

But there has been no sign of engagement with China, save for a few US remarks that discussions were taking place.

However, after US markets closed both countries announced that top representatives would hold negotiations this weekend in Switzerland, the first since Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs unveiling on April 2.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that he and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to lay the groundwork for future negotiations.

"We will agree what we're going to talk about. My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal," Bessent told "The Ingraham Angle" show.

"We've got to de-escalate before we can move forward."

China's commerce ministry vowed the country would "defend justice" and stand by its principles during the talks, adding that Washington "must face up to the serious negative impact of unilateral tariff measures on itself and the world".

It also warned: "If the US talks in one way and acts in another, or even attempts to continue to coerce and blackmail China under the guise of talks, China will never agree."

Trump has imposed new tariffs totalling 145 percent on goods from China, with some sector-specific measures stacked on top, while Beijing retaliated with 125 percent levies on US imports to China, along with more targeted measures.

News of the talks was met with excitement on stock markets, with Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Wellington, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta all in positive territory.

Tokyo fell with London and Paris. Frankfurt was flat.

Pakistan's stock index sank more than six percent at the open but India's Sensex was flat after the two countries exchanged heavy artillery along their contested frontier Wednesday.

The clashes came after New Delhi launched missile strikes on its neighbour in a major escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours following a deadly attack on the Indian-run side of Kashmir that India blames on Pakistan.

"Just as everyone's throwing in the towel—calling end-of-days on the 'Trump Trade War' -- the White House quietly unleashes a 'trade deal' teaser to yank markets off the cliff," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"Traders who'd battened down the hatches are now scrambling to hoist sails, chasing any whiff of tariff relief like it's pure alpha."

Investors were also cheered by Beijing's decision to cut a key interest rate and lower the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve -- a move aimed at boosting lending -- in their latest bid to reignite the stuttering economy.

The People's Bank of China also said it would cut the rate for first-time home purchases with loan terms over five years as it continues to grapple with a property sector crisis that has hammered economic growth.

"The market has been expecting for monetary stimulus since the start of the year to boost credit growth and counter external uncertainty," said David Chao at Invesco.

"Therefore today's rate cuts are likely to satisfy the market's demand for stimulus, at least for a while."

In Washington the Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates again later Wednesday, though traders will be keeping a close eye on its post-meeting statement for an idea about its plans in light of Trump's tariffs and his pressure to make more cuts.

Key figures at around 0715 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 36,779.66 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 22,816.33

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,342.67 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 8,581.18

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1368 from $1.1373 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3358 from $1.3370

Dollar/yen: UP at 142.90 yen from 142.44 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 85.09 pence from 85.04 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $59.88 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.2 percent at $62.88 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 40,829.00 (close)

