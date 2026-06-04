The amount paid to clear a Pragya in Ghana depends on several factors that many first-time importers often overlook

Importers who focus only on the purchase price may end up spending more than expected when the tricycle arrives

Industry players say understanding the charges beforehand can help buyers avoid costly mistakes

The Pragya remains one of the most popular commercial vehicles in Ghana, especially in rural communities and growing towns where it serves as a reliable means of transportation and business.

The likely cost of clearing a Pragya at Ghana's ports in 2026. Image credit: Freepik, Ghana News

Source: UGC

Whether used for carrying passengers or transporting goods, many Ghanaians consider the three-wheeled vehicle a relatively affordable investment.

However, beyond the purchase price, one of the biggest expenses importers face is clearing the vehicle at Ghana's ports.

Industry estimates suggest that clearing a Pragya can cost anywhere between GH₵4,000 and GH₵12,000 or more, depending on the model, engine capacity, declared value, freight charges, and applicable taxes.

Why do clearing costs vary?

Unlike fixed registration fees, clearing charges are calculated using several factors. Customs officials consider the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of the vehicle before duties and taxes are applied.

A passenger, Pragya, may attract different charges compared to a cargo tricycle commonly used for transporting goods. The final amount can also be influenced by exchange rates, port handling fees and administrative charges.

For this reason, two importers bringing in similar tricycles may end up paying different amounts at the port.

Vehicle dealers say many first-time buyers make the mistake of budgeting only for the purchase price abroad without factoring in the full import costs.

Popular Pragya brands in Ghana

Some of the common Pragya brands in Ghana include TVS King, Bajaj RE, Apsonic, Haojue, Dayang, and Luojia.

TVS King and Bajaj RE are mostly used for passenger transport, while Apsonic, Haojue, and Dayang are common for cargo use.

Pragya Type Estimated Clearing Cost Used cargo Pragya (Apsonic, Dayang, Haojue) GH₵4,000 to GH₵7,000 Used passenger Pragya (TVS King, Bajaj RE) GH₵6,000 to GH₵10,000 Brand new cargo, Pragya GH₵7,000 to GH₵11,000 Brand new passenger Pragya GH₵8,000 to GH₵12,000+

The brand can also affect the clearing cost because newer or higher valued models may attract higher charges.

What importers should know

According to customs procedures in Ghana, importers are required to pay duties, levies, and other charges before a vehicle can be released from the port.

Some importers also hire clearing agents to handle documentation and customs processes on their behalf. While this may add to the overall cost, many believe it helps speed up the process and reduces the risk of delays.

With demand for tricycles continuing to grow across Ghana, the Pragya remains a popular choice for entrepreneurs looking to enter the transport or delivery business.

However, experts advise prospective buyers to research current customs charges, seek professional guidance, and budget carefully before importing one to avoid unexpected costs when the vehicle arrives at the port.

YEN.com.gh analyses how much a new Pragya costs in Ghana in 2026 as commercial transport becomes increasingly popular. Image credit: Tuatuagye

Source: UGC

Prices of Pragya Tricycle in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the current prices of Pragya, commonly used in Ghana as a means of transportation.

Prices of motorbikes varied widely, with brands like TVS and Bajaj on the higher end and Apsonic and Royal Motor more affordable.

Despite rising costs driven by import duties and demand, many Ghanaians still see the motor king business as a reliable way to earn.

Source: YEN.com.gh