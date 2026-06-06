Setornam Koku Dedey, a former student of St Peter's Senior High School, emerged as the valedictorian of the 2026 graduation at the Academic City University

The young man who made history was previously a contestant for his alma mater in the 2022 National Science and Math Quiz

Ghanaians on social media who saw his academic track record took to the comment section to celebrate him for his achievement

Setornam Koku Dedey, a 2026 graduate of Academic City University, made history in the institution during the convocation ceremony.

The 2022 National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) contestant for St Peter's Senior High School emerged as the valedictorian of the school with a perfect score of 4.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

Setornam Koku Dedey, an old student of St Peter's SHS, becomes valedictorian at Academic City University. Photo credit: @Thevokofficial

Source: Twitter

This makes the Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate the first-ever student to achieve a perfect CGPA at the Academic City University.

The young man was awarded an all-expense-paid Presidential scholarship worth $40,000 to study at the Academic City University College. He received the scholarship in 2022.

In that same year, Setornam Koku Dedey was adjudged as the best candidate in numeracy of the Sharks. He was also named the overall best candidate during Season 5 of The Sharks' all-around academic quiz competition.

He also wrote the SAT in 2022 and scored 1590 out of 1600, representing a 99th percentile.

Setornam Koku Dedey's 4.0 CGPA and overall average of 91.91 show that he scored all As during his studies at the Academic City University.

Netizens congratulate Academic City's 2026 Valedictorian

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Maame Buadu on Facebook. Read them below:

Anthony Gunn said:

"I tap this knowledge for my children, Amen."

Nana Serwah wrote:

"Congratulations 🎈🍾… well done. This I can tap for my children 😘."

Helen Amankwahv said:

"Congratulations, boy, the sky is the limit. Am glad for Prof Florence Dedey. Your family is blessed."

Collins Turkson wrote:

"He didn't need Harvard to prove himself ❤️. Congratulations 🎉 Legend."

Yem Ajaasuma said:

"My neighbour's son. And he is not just great in academics, but an all-around awesome young man. Very respectful and grounded. Congratulations, Mr Dedey."

Vida Azimey wrote:

"Congratulations ooooooo Bro, I am wishing you a long life, to enjoy your toil in Jesus's Mighty name, Amen 🙏🙏💕."

Comfort Gama said:

"Well done, Gentleman. God bless and protect you in all your ways."

Blaq Skïñ Böy wrote:

"So NSMQ student wey no go Harvard nu, is he not successful? Richlove Oduro, come for your stone na this is too heavy🤣."

Source: YEN.com.gh