Ghanaian photographer and UCC Computer Science student Richlove Oduro is trending for all the right reasons

This comes after it was confirmed that she had landed a new role at the University of Cape Coast (UCC)

Social media users who reacted to the news have celebrated the UCC student for her achievement

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Richlove Oduro, the Nsein Senior High School graduate who rose to fame following her controversial remarks about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has chalked another achievement worth celebrating.

The outspoken young lady, who is currently studying at the University of Cape Coast, has been named to serve as one of the university's admissions ambassadors.

Richlove Oduro secures a top role to serve as an admission ambassador for UCC. Photo credit: @NK Ntim, @Richlove Oduro/Facebook

Source: UGC

The announcement was made by the Students' Representative Council (SRC) President of the university, Kwame Ntiamoah Ntim.

Taking to Facebook on Friday, June 5, NK Ntim, said it all happened after the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr Attah Yeboah-Sarpong, invited him, Richlove, and another student, Duah Agyemang Prempeh, for a meeting.

He said the meeting was based on an earlier recommendation he had made about having some students become the faces of the university's admissions drive.

The SRC President expressed delight that what started as an idea had blossomed into reality.

"It all started on Tuesday when the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr. Attah Yeboah-Sarpong, invited two students and me based on my recommendation for a discussion on becoming the faces of Admissions at UCC. Today, I'm delighted to introduce Richlove Oduro and Duah Agyemang Prempeh as the new faces of Admissions at the University of Cape Coast. Congratulations, colleagues!he rest is history"

Photos accompanying the post showed Richlove Oduro looking visibly excited as she, together with the SRC President and the other student posed for a group picture.

Below is the Facebook post on Richlove's new role at UCC.

Richlove Oduro receives laptop and photography equipment

Richlove Oduro recently grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after a Ghanaian philanthropist and social media personality based in the US, Agbeko Odione Kumordzie, bought her a modern laptop and additional gadgets to aid her studies.

Richlove became a major topic of discussion after news went viral that NSMQ star Francisca Lamini had graduated from Harvard University

Richlove Oduro resurfaces online with questions about Ghana’s education system Photo credit: Richlove Oduro/TikTok

Source: UGC

Reactions to Richlove Oduro's Role at UCC

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared praise for the young lady and the strides she is making in her endeavours.

Bismark Armah Nwiah-Kwofie stated:

"Huge congratulations to them and thanks for the recommendation, Mr President. It's time we grow your Facebook followers. Sharp. Goshers Richlove Oduro."

Lot Jordan Abban wrote:

"Congratulations to them. That's a wonderful recommendation made over there, Presido."

Ebenezer Ansah stated:

"Congratulations to them. God bless you, Mr President."

Richlove Oduro questions Haruna Iddrisu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richlove Oduro had resurfaced on social media following her viral 2024 NSMQ comments.

Richlove, who is now actively involved in videography, shared a video in which she posed questions to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

The former Nsein Senior High School student expressed hope of meeting the minister someday, sparking fresh conversation about innovation in Ghana's education sector.

Source: YEN.com.gh