YEN.com.gh breaks down the key developments in the dispute between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture over a budget allocation.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Followers of politics were left surprised at the public dispute between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The dispute was over claims regarding the release of more than GH¢1.6 billion for agricultural programmes in 2026, with both sides presenting conflicting figures on budget execution.

The heads of the two ministries, Finance Minister Ato Forson and Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku, are leading aspirants in the National Democratic Congress flagbearer race.

Source: Facebook

The dispute is fundamentally about what counts as a "release" of funds per the back and forth between the two ministries.

The Finance Ministry has insisted that it has disbursed over GH¢1.6 billion, representing about 85% of the agriculture ministry's 2026 budget for Goods, Services and Capital Expenditure.

It also said all transactions are backed by Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System records with requisition dates, journal numbers and warrant numbers.

How has the agriculture ministry responded?

The agriculture minister's counter is also rooted in official documents. Although it received a Commitment Authorisation, the allotment letter issued just four days later effectively capped the ministry's spending for the entire first half of the year at GH¢910 million.

It said January-to-June spending is limited to about GH¢453 million.

The agriculture ministry thus challenged the treasury to explain the discrepancy:

What has the money been received for?

The agriculture ministry listed allocations for key programmes amid the dispute. These include:

Farmer Service Centres (GH¢172.5 million)

Nkokonkitinkiti Programme (GH¢36.75 million)

Fertiliser and Certified Seeds (GH¢77.3 million)

Feed Ghana Programme (GH¢4.5 million)

National Food Buffer Stock Company (GH¢30 million)

Irrigation infrastructure (GH¢26.25 million)

The ministry noted that it has not received any subsequent authorisation from the Finance Ministry to justify the claim that GH¢1.6 billion has been released beyond the stated ceilings.

It further questioned the basis of the Finance Ministry’s figure, arguing that public financial management is governed by official allotments and cash releases rather than public statements.

Are there any political implications?

The heads of the two ministries, Finance Minister Ato Forson and Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku, are leading aspirants in the National Democratic Congress flagbearer race.

Opoku has already expressed his willingness to contest the NDC flagbearership race ahead of the 2028 general election.

He said his political journey is driven by a commitment to public service and a belief in solving national problems wherever he is assigned, thus leaving behind a positive legacy.

Forson is yet to confirm his intentions.

Global InfoAnalytics has the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, leading the race with the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, following.

The party's national chairman's real challenge in the NDC flagbearer race is Forson, according to the analysis.

In a comment to YEN.com.gh, however, Mussa Dankwah, the head of polls at Global InfoAnalytics, did not think the dispute between the two ministries had any bearing on the race. He said the matter was merely "about procurement."

"Every ministry is facing the challenge. Are those ministers also in contention?"

Majority chief whip calms tensions

3News reported that the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, insisted that there was no crisis amid the tensions.

The South Dayi lawmaker assured that there is no power play, there is no turf war."

He also blamed processes at the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) for the delay in releasing the money approved by the Finance Ministry to the Agric Ministry.

Source: YEN.com.gh