Hiplife star Okomfour Kwadee, known in private life as Jerry Anaba, has popped up once again in new videos on social media.

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The new videos showed the rapper looking better in appearance than in some of his most recent videos.

Kwadee's video was recorded at his birthday celebration in Kumasi. Born on June 4, 1980, he turned 46 on Thursday.

Currently receiving treatment at a rehabilitation centre, a small but plush birthday party was held at Noble House in his honour.

Okomfour Kwadee performs at his 46th birthday

In one of the videos, Kwadee was spotted dressed casually in a white long-sleeved sweatshirt with subtle lettering across the chest, paired with dark trousers and black sneakers with white soles.

Clean-shaven and looking dapper in his black-and-white, Kwadee performed one of his songs, Meba Mo Nkyen, for the crowd gathered around.

Watch the Instagram video below:

A later video showed Okomfour Kwadee sitting and eating fried rice and chicken with a glass of fruit juice.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Okomfour Kwadee's birthday videos

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

don_stunner1 said:

"I’m happy for him."

d3citizens.co said:

"Please may I ask he the mother there to celebrate with him?? No one should come after me, please, it's just a question."

anny_glittez_pub_eatery said:

"Praise be to the Holy Most High Jehovah God 👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏🙏. Yeda wo ase ❤️ For reviving our Talented Okomfour Kwaadee. Awww amazing recovery. I’m so elated. He still got his vibes and moves."

nana_kuame_ahoufe said:

"I’m glad he is alright ❤️."

agyapomaaankasa said:

"I remember this performance in Koforidua at Sister Afia’s 10yrs anniversary in music, it was massive🥰🥰🥰I pray he bounce back paa🙏🙏🙏🙏."

𝕳𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖑𝖊 & 𝕳𝖔𝖕𝖊🤞said:

"God bless each and everyone who is involved in our brother's comeback 🙏."

Okomfour Kwadee's mum weeps for her son

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that Okomfour Kwadee's mum had granted an interview, talking about her son's issues, which she believes came as a result of peer influence.

Many questioned why the rapper had not received proper and consistent care for over a decade despite the outpouring of love from the music community.

Rumours have it that some of the embattled musician's relatives are complicit in the rapper's career nosedive.

Source: YEN.com.gh