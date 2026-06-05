Ghanaian Mogul Osei Kwame Despite Reportedly Adds Luxury $800,000 Lamborghini To Car Collection
- Kwame Despite reportedly added an $800,000 Lamborghini Revuelto to his luxury garage
- The exotic vehicle arrived at the Tema Harbour before being cleared for delivery
- Media outlet CDR Africa confirmed the ownership of the supercar in a social media update
Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has generated significant discussion across social media platforms following reports of his latest luxury automobile acquisition.
The billionaire businessman reportedly expanded his vehicle collection with a new exotic ride.
Lamborghini Revuelto spotted at Tema Harbour
The vehicle, identified as a Lamborghini Revuelto, drew attention online after arriving at the port on June 4, 2026.
The car represents a significant addition to the mogul's existing garage of high-end vehicles.
The premium V12 model reportedly arrived at the Tema Harbour, making it allegedly only the second specimen of that specific model in Ghana. The market value of the ultra-luxury supercar is estimated at $800,000.
The development became public after images and confirmations of the vehicle's arrival began circulating on social media networks on June 5, 2026.
The vehicle was subsequently linked directly to the prominent industrialist.
A popular media outlet clarified the identity of the individual behind the expensive import.
In a public update shared on X, June 5, 2026, CDR Africa wrote:
"The $800,000 Lamborghini Revuelto making waves online has been confirmed as belonging to Osei Kwame Despite. The Ghanaian billionaire has added the ultra-luxury supercar to his impressive collection of exotic vehicles."
The X post below shows the moment the Lamborghini Revuelto arrived at Tema Harbour, drawing massive attention.
Ghanaians slam Despite over false WC rights claim
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Despite Media group, owned by businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, faced heavy backlash from Ghanaians after making a massive U-turn on a claim that it would broadcast the World Cup.
On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the official account of Peace FM, one of the group’s subsidiaries, posted on social media that the company had secured the rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh