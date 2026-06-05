Kwame Despite reportedly added an $800,000 Lamborghini Revuelto to his luxury garage

The exotic vehicle arrived at the Tema Harbour before being cleared for delivery

Media outlet CDR Africa confirmed the ownership of the supercar in a social media update

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has generated significant discussion across social media platforms following reports of his latest luxury automobile acquisition.

Ghanaian Mogul Osei Kwame Despite reportedly adds a Lamborghini Revuelto, estimated at $800,000, to his fleet of cars. Image credit: cdrafrica/X

Source: Twitter

The billionaire businessman reportedly expanded his vehicle collection with a new exotic ride.

Lamborghini Revuelto spotted at Tema Harbour

The vehicle, identified as a Lamborghini Revuelto, drew attention online after arriving at the port on June 4, 2026.

The car represents a significant addition to the mogul's existing garage of high-end vehicles.

The premium V12 model reportedly arrived at the Tema Harbour, making it allegedly only the second specimen of that specific model in Ghana. The market value of the ultra-luxury supercar is estimated at $800,000.

The development became public after images and confirmations of the vehicle's arrival began circulating on social media networks on June 5, 2026.

The vehicle was subsequently linked directly to the prominent industrialist.

A popular media outlet clarified the identity of the individual behind the expensive import.

In a public update shared on X, June 5, 2026, CDR Africa wrote:

"The $800,000 Lamborghini Revuelto making waves online has been confirmed as belonging to Osei Kwame Despite. The Ghanaian billionaire has added the ultra-luxury supercar to his impressive collection of exotic vehicles."

The X post below shows the moment the Lamborghini Revuelto arrived at Tema Harbour, drawing massive attention.

Ghanaians slam Despite over false WC rights claim

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Despite Media group, owned by businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, faced heavy backlash from Ghanaians after making a massive U-turn on a claim that it would broadcast the World Cup.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the official account of Peace FM, one of the group’s subsidiaries, posted on social media that the company had secured the rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh