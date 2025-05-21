Consumer groups want airlines to pay for baggage fees 'distress'

The action by the consumer groups names easyJet, Norwegian, Ryanair, Transavia, Volotea, Vueling and Wizz Air. Photo: GREG BAKER / AFP/File

Sixteen European consumer groups on Wednesday called on the European Union to take action against seven low-cost airlines over their baggage fees.

The European Consumer Organisation, BEUC, which has overseen the initiative, accuses airlines of "misleading" passengers and creating "confusion" and "distress" at check-ins with their different policies.

The action by the consumer groups names easyJet, Norwegian, Ryanair, Transavia, Volotea, Vueling and Wizz Air.

Passengers can pay up to 280 euros ($315) to take on a suitcase, depending on the airline, according to the consumer groups. They say that the fees and policies imposed by the airlines breach European Union aviation regulations and European Court of Justice rulings.

The groups, which come from 12 EU nations, have sought an investigation by the European Commission and national consumer authorities in EU states. They also demanded sanctions for the "illegal" practices.

The BEUC said that a standard luggage allowance should be included in a plane ticket price.

The airlines were mainly unrepentant.

Ryanair said in a statement that it "welcomed" the complaint, which it predicted would "confirm that Ryanair's bags policy fully complies with EU Law", which "grants all EU airlines the freedom to set prices, including prices of optional services".

Norwegian also said it believed its rules were in line with EU regulations. "Norwegian is committed to offering safe and affordable travel, and our baggage policy reflects this," the airline said, adding that the fee rules were "essential for managing weight and limited space on board, ensuring passenger safety, and maintaining punctuality".

Transavia, a subsidiary of Air France-KLM, and Volotea, referred to a statement by the industry body Airlines for Europe, which said: "The action taken today by consumer organisations would decrease consumer choice and oblige all passengers to pay for additional services that they may not all need."

