Ghanaian sports personality SK Ameyaw has married his fiancée Williams in a beautiful ceremony in New Jersey

Photos from the wedding ceremony showcased the married couple's joy and beautiful outfits on their special day

Social media erupted with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow media personalities celebrating the couple's union

Samuel Ameyaw, popularly known as SK Ameyaw or "Pa 2 Pa", a renowned Ghanaian sports media personality, has tied the knot with his beautiful fiancée in the US.

Ghanaian media personality SK Ameyaw ties the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in the US. Photo source: Sk Ameyaw

Source: Facebook

Recently, SK Ameyaw announced that he was set to marry his partner, who is known by her surname, Williams.

In a wedding invitation card photo he shared, the Angel FM and TV presenter beamed with excitement as he and his fiancée wore yellow outfits for their photoshoot.

According to the sports journalist, he and his partner would tie the knot in a ceremony at 567 Boulevard, Kenilworth, New Jersey 07033, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

SK accompanied the wedding announcement photo with a message to extend his invitation to his friends and loved ones to his union with his soon-to-be bride.

The Facebook post of SK Ameyaw announcing his upcoming wedding ceremony in the US is below:

SK Ameyaw's wedding in the US

On Friday, May 8, 2026, SK Ameyaw became a married man after tying the knot with his beautiful fiancee.

Hours after the wedding, the Ghanaian media personality took to his official Facebook page to share photos of himself and his new wife from their wedding ceremony.

In the photos, the bride looked gorgeous in a white wedding dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and intricate lace details throughout the bodice and skirt as she held a bouquet.

The groom also looked handsome in his suit and tie as he stood beside his wife for photos with their loved ones at their wedding venue.

Kwabena Agyapong excites as he walks his niece Marian Osei-Bonsu down the aisle at her church wedding in the US. Photo source: Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Source: Facebook

Other photos captured moments of the newlyweds spending time together before and during their lovely ceremony.

In a message that accompanied the photos, SK Ameyaw expressed his gratitude to God for his successful union with his new wife.

The media personality also thanked his friends and loved ones for their support and best wishes.

He wrote:

"I thank you, God, for this most amazing day! Gratitude bestows reverence, allowing us to encounter everyday epiphanies. The best things in life are the people we love. Thank you all for your support and best wishes."

The Facebook photos of SK Ameyaw's wedding ceremony are below:

Media personality SK Ameyaw's wedding stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users and Ghanaian media personalities, who congratulated SK Ameyaw and his wife after their wedding below:

Abena Opokua Ahwenee commented:

"Congratulations to you, Sammy."

Jonathan Anim Odoi Mills said:

"Congratulations, bro. More blessings."

Eli Kondoh wrote:

"Congratulations, SK Ameyaw. May God bless your new home of love."

Sefa Charlotte commented:

"Congratulations. May God bless your new home."

Kwabena Agyapong's niece marries in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Agyapong's niece married her partner in a lovely church ceremony in the US.

Footage of the NPP politician walking the bride down the aisle during her arrival emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh