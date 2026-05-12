Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has reportedly passed away after battling ill health for some time

Sources close to the family have reportedly confirmed Ekubo's death at age 40

Concerns for Ekubo grew as he had been inactive on social media since December 2024

Famous Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has reportedly passed away after a battle with sickness.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo reportedly passes away. Photo source: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

According to Linda Ikeji's blog, Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, indicating that he had been battling cancer.

The report stated that sources close to the family have confirmed the passing of the 41-year-old actor.

See the Instagram post below:

Some of his acting colleagues, including Funke Akindele, also confirmed the news of Ekubo's passing.

Sharing on her Instagram story, Akindele wrote:

“Hmmmmmm. Rest in peace, Alex. I tried to reach out to see you one more time, but I guess you knew best. May your kind soul rest in peace, Alex. ‘Ore mi like you fondly called me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared. Rest in Peace, Alex.”

Alexx Ekubo's whereabouts have been of concern to many as he has been off social media for a long time. '

His last post on social media was in December 2024

Watch one of Alexx Ekubo's last movies on YouTube:

The news of Alexx Ekubo's passing comes less than two weeks after beloved Nollywood actress Cecilia Oby Kechere passed away after a long battle with illness, the Directors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed.

Kechere, known for her iconic role as 'Ms Koi Koi,' left behind a legacy of mentorship and dedication to the arts

The talented actress and director's contributions to the Abuja film industry will be remembered with great fondness

Source: YEN.com.gh