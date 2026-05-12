The quest by 147 to travel to the US to support the national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has ended in regret

Sannie Daara, in a Facebook post, announced that only three people out of a group of 150 people who applied for US visas were approved

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the refusal of visas to Ghanaians

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The desire of some ardent Ghanaian football fans to be in the US to cheer for the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup has suffered a setback.

This comes after they were refused visas by the US Embassy.

147 Ghanaian supporters who applied for visas to the US have been denied. Photo credit: DeFodi Images, asiandelight/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Sannie Daara took to Facebook to shed light on the matter on Monday, May 11.

Narrating what happened, he explained that a group sent 150 Ghanaian supporters to the US Embassy for visas.

He said that out of that number, only three people were issued visas despite meeting all the requirements.

Sannie Daara expressed concern over the reported incident of Ghanaians being denied visas to watch the World Cup in the USA.

“A group sent 150 Ghanaian supporters to the US Embassy for World Cup visas. Only 3 people got approved despite meeting all the requirements set by the US Embassy. At this rate, the #BlackStars may have more players in America than Ghanaian fans in the stands. The embassy didn’t just deny visas, they played a low block, counter-pressed, and eliminated 147 supporters before kick-off,” the post read in part.

The World Cup, which is set to be hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, will kick off on June 11.

The senior national team will play Panama, England, and Portugal, with some of the games set to be played in the US.

The senior national team is set to play two games in the US during the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Here is the Facebook post by Sannnie Daara

Reaction to the US visa refusal to Ghanaians

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared their views regarding the US visa issuance for the World Cup.

Ganiu Koka stated:

“We told Ghanaians, especially some journalists, but they wouldn’t listen. Someone like Sports Obama with a massive following would openly post that the Black Stars’ qualification is the hope of Ghanaians’ dream of America. Journalists openly stated similar things on live TV. Funny people. Gyimii dɔɔso wɔ kurom ha dodo.”

Abdul Mateen Osman opined:

“They should just sponsor our tickets and we will turn up in our numbers. Plenty Ghanaians dey here already.”

Ruth Nana Yaba-Nuama Eshemele added:

“It shouldn’t be a problem. We have a lot of Ghanaians here in the States and Canada to support the Black Stars. I am sure the agencies processing the documents know that many won’t get the visa, so why let them waste money?”

US cautions Ghanaians over visa fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US cautioned Ghanaians and other foreign nationals regarding travel to the country.

The US State Department warned prospective applicants against the use of fraudulent documents in the visa application process.

Source: YEN.com.gh